On March 23, Kris Dunn and Jabari Smith Jr. got into a fight during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets on March 23. The incident happened early in the second quarter. As the ball was being brought up the court, Dunn and Smith became entangled, and the situation escalated to shoving and grabbing. Dunn attempted to throw a punch, but it did not connect. However, the NBA considers any attempt to throw a punch a violation. Thankfully, teammates and officials stepped in before the situation got out of control. Both players were ejected from the game and received technical fouls for the altercation.

Kris Dunn and Jabari Smith Jr.'s Suspension

The NBA has suspended Kris Dunn for two games for starting a fight and throwing a punch. Jabari Smith Jr. received a one-game suspension for fighting with Dunn. Dunn will serve his suspension on Monday and Wednesday. On Monday, the Utah Jazz will play against the Dallas Mavericks. On Wednesday, the Utah Jazz will play against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith Jr. will start serving his suspension on Monday when the Houston Rockets host the Portland Trail Blazers

When did the first fight between Kris Dunn and Jabari Smith Jr. take place this NBA season?

This altercation between Kris Dunn and Jabari Smith Jr likely arose from unsettled tension since their prior clash on Jan 21, 2024. Two months ago, the duo engaged in a heated exchange by rubbing each other's jerseys before being separated.

Who won the game between Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets?

In a recent NBA game, players Kris Dunn and Jabari Smith Jr. were ejected after a fight. However, the Houston Rockets came out on top against the Utah Jazz. The final score was 147-119, with the Rockets becoming the winners. Jalen Green led the Rockets by scoring 41 points. Fred VanVleet also contributed a season-high 34 points including 10 three-pointers. Although the Jazz fought hard, the Rockets' shooting, particularly from long range proved too much for them to overcome. This win extended the Rockets' winning streak to eight games.