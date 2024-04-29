Arjun Bijlani has been a part of reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Smart Jodi. The popular actor has also hosted many reality shows. However, now the Naagin actor is all set to participate in an interesting reality show for Colors which will soon go on floors. A little birdie has informed us that the show will be one of a kind and is not a personality-based or dancing-based show.

Arjun Bijlani to participate in a Cooking-based show

Confirmed sources close to the show revealed that Arjun Bijlani will be seen as a participant in a new reality show based on cooking competition. While earlier the Miley Jab Hum Tum actor hosted a cooking show for the same channel titled Kitchen Champion, it will be exciting to see the talented actor participate in a similar show as a contestant.

A little birdie has informed us that the shoot of the show will commence soon and many other celebrity contestants are being roped in for the project. Pinkvilla contacted Arjun and he exclusively confirmed the buzz. He said, "Yes, I'm participating in a cooking-based reality show."

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani's post from the sets of his recent show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay ShivShakti:

Arjun Bijlani to reunite with Madhuri Dixit in Dance Deewane 4

Our sources have also informed us that Arjun Bijlani is all set to reunite with Madhuri Dixit on the sets of Dance Deewane 4. The actor is said to appear on the show as a guest. For the uninitiated, Bijlani hosted the first season of Dance Deewane and shared a great camaraderie with Madhuri Dixit. Audiences loved Bijlani's subtle flirting with Dixit. It will be exciting to see the duo yet again on the same show.

Arjun Bijlani rose to fame with his stint in Miley Jab Hum Tum. He has also been featured in TV shows like Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjaawan, and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay ShivShakti among others.

