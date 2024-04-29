MTV Splitsvilla X5's previous episode was filled with a lot of interesting twists and turns. After winning the challenge, Akriti Negi, Jashwant Bopanna, Siwet Tomar, and Nayera Ahuja were saved in the dome session. Both the duos had to save one Splitsvillan each. While Digvijay pitched to Nayera to save him, Akriti mentioned that she would want to hear his pitch.

Despite their rivalry, the duo wanted to prove their power to Rathee and make him bend down in front of them. Meanwhile, Harsh and Rushali saved Shobhika. In a shocking turn of events, Akriti-Jashwant saved Digvijay Rathee

Digvijay Rathee decoded Akriti-Jashwant's strategy

In the previous episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5, while Jashwant claimed that they saved Rathee because he is a performer, he decoded their strategy and was seen discussing it with others about the same. He stated that they did the same so that in the future, they could use it against him and ask him for favors in the show. Akriti and Jashwant were also seen discussing and mentioning the same strategy. They also spoke about how saving Digvijay might help them to make him play from their side. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Take a look at a recent promo of MTV Splitsvilla X5:

Advertisement

The new ideal match of MTV Splitsvilla X5

Akriti Negi and Jashwant Bopanna won all the votes from the contestants against Siwet Tomar and Nayera Ahuja and got the chance to go in front of the oracle and test their bond. The duo was soon declared as the ideal match. This left their opponents like Digvijay, Sachin, and others upset while their friends Dewangini, Khanak, and Anicka were super happy. The duo hugged each other as they celebrated their victory.

Akriti Negi and Jashwant Bopanna to lock horns with Harsh Arora and Rushali Yadav

As the new ideal match was announced, the first ideal match Harsh and Rushali were seen talking to Akriti and Jashwant about the competition. Harsh mentioned that he didn't want anyone else to become an ideal match. Akriti and Jashwant later discussed how they will have to go against and lock horns with them in the future as two ideal matches playing together wouldn't make sense.

Dr. Niharica Porwal, Rahul Dayma, and Nidhi Goel get dumped

In the dome session, the four winners of the previous challenge along with the first ideal match were asked to write the name of the contestant who they wanted to dump. Akriti Negi wrote Dr. Arica's (Niharica) name, Jashwant wrote Rahul's (Raja) name, Nayera wrote Ayushman's name and Siwet wrote Nidhi's name. Harsh-Rushali wrote Rigden's name.

Because Akriti and Jashwant became an ideal match, the names that they wrote (Arica and Raja) got dumped. Addy (Abhishek Jain) took the option of opening the mischief box and according to the new mischief, the other names taken by the above people were also nominated for eviction and the decision was with all the unsafe contestants. With the maximum votes, Nidhi Goel was eliminated from the show.

Budding romance in MTV Splitsvilla X5

While Harsh-Rushali and Akriti-Jashwant have been indulging in PDA, other couples whose romance is building intensely are Siwet-Anicka, Divyansh-Dewangini, Dev-Ameha, Khanak-Adit and Addy-Kashish. These couples are quite sure about playing the game with each other.

MTV Splitsvilla is a popular reality show and is currently in its fifteenth season. The show features Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani as hosts while Uorfi Javed keeps on adding twists in the game as the Mischief Queen.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla X5 EXCLUSIVE: Evicted Nidhi Goyal calls ex Rahul Dayma 'disgusting'; talks about 'cheating' allegation