Karan Kundrra mentions Shah Rukh Khan as he talks about actors being successful due to TV; remembers Sushant Singh Rajput
While talking to Faisal Shaikh, Karan Kundrra discusses how the platform shouldn't matter for actors and only talent matters. Read on!
Karan Kundrra, known for being a multi-faceted personality, never fails to impress his fans whenever he appears on the screen. At present, Karan is not doing any Television shows but was last seen in a web show. Recently, the actor appeared on Faisal Shaikh's podcast and got candid about his personal and professional life. While talking to him, Karan remembers the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
The conversation started when Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu asked Karan whether a Television actor face difficulty in making it big in Bollywood. Karan explained, "You're Faisu. Be it Television, OTT or film, you will be Faisu."
Karan Kundrra remembers Sushant Singh Rajput:
Further, Karan Kundrra explained how it doesn't depend on the platform but depends on the person. He continued, "There have been people who made it big. Shah Rukh Khan became Shah Rukh Khan because of Television. Platform doesn't matter. There are many people. One of my very close friend, Sushant (Sushant Singh Rajput) emerged from Television. But it is Sushant and Shah Rukh sir, they were unstoppable."
The Bigg Boss 15 added, "There are many filmstars, who are unable to be a filmstars. If they weren't from Television then why did this happen? There are many who were launched in big films and have disappeared." Karan described how people blame others for not making it big but won't look at their own audition. He even mentioned how everything depends on talent.
Speaking about Karan Kundrra's last project, the actor was seen starring in a web show titled Love Adhura along with Erica Fernandes. Love Adhura is a romantic thriller that revolves around the secrets of a couple in love, Sumit and Nandita, played by Karan and Erica respectively.
More about Karan Kundrra's professional life:
Be it acting, hosting or leading a team, Karan Kundrra's talent has never been under wraps. The actor started his journey in the entertainment industry with acting and starred in several shows like Kitni Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Kahan Aagaye Hum, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal among others. He also judged several reality shows like MTV Roadies, Temptation Island, Love School, and more. The actor was a contestant in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15.
ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash enjoy serene sunset with each other; their cute kiss will melt your heart