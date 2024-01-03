Jim Harbaugh hails J.J. McCarthy as ‘greatest college QB in Michigan history’ over Tom Brady; NFL GOAT responds

The first semi-final game of the College Football Playoffs experienced a recap of the history during the Michigan vs Alabama game. Interestingly, what happened after the game was more remarkable. Michigan's head coach Jim Harbaugh called J.J. McCarthy a great college QB and NFL legend Tom Brady has agreed.

What did Jim Harbaugh say about J.J. McCarthy that got Tom Brady's attention?

Michigan Wolverines beat the Alabama Crimson Tide by 27-20, getting the lead through overtime on Monday at the Rose Bowl. 24 years earlier, Michigan beat the Albala during the Orange Bowl game in the Year, which they won by 35.34. Michigan's star quarterback in that game is today's NFL GOAT Tom Brady.

Coming back to the New Year's game, Michigan's head coach Jim Harbaugh during an after-game press conference talked about their win and spoke highly of quarterback J.J. McCarthy. J.J. McCarthy scored three touchdowns and 221 passing yards during the game. Jim Harbaugh called J.J. a better college football player than Tom Brady.

"I've said it before, but this right here's the greatest quarterback in University of Michigan college football history," Jim Harbaugh had said as McCarthy emotionally placed a hand over the head coach's shoulder, acknowledging the praise that he just gave. To be called better than Tom Brady is a huge thing for any quarterback.

"Got a long way to go to get to where Tom Brady eventually got to, which is the GOAT. He's lapped the field when it comes to that. But in a college career, there's been nobody at Michigan better than J.J. I know we talk about the amalgamation of quarterbacks. He is that guy," Harbaugh said, concluding his statement.

Tom Brady didn't disagree with Jim Harbaugh's statement on J.J. McCarthy

Tom Brady agrees with Jim Harbaugh's statement that J.J. McCarthy is the greatest quarterback in College Football over him. The NFL legend shared this reaction through the comments section of Sportscenter's post, whey posted about Jim Harbaugh's statement.

"Go Blue!!! No doubt!!!" Tom Brady had commented, showing his agreement with Jim Harbaugh.

