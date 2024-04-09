JJ Redick Reveals REAL REASON That Inspired Him To Pursue a Podcast With LeBron James

ESPN NBA analyst and renowned podcast host, JJ Redick, is championing a change in basketball media, a transformation he desires to see.

His recent launch, a podcast titled Mind the Game with LeBron James, serves as much as an educational class as it does content. Although many perceive Redick's role as one to revolutionize mainstream sports media, he interprets his mission as following in the footsteps of a late legend who uplifted and influenced him.

On Monday, Redick gave an insightful interview on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, disclosing how the 2020 demise of Kobe Bryant further motivated him to delve deeper into significant basketball discussions with elite players on the most extensive platforms.

He asserted that this initiative presents any basketball enthusiast the opportunity to listen to one of the sport’s most elite players unravel the intricacies of basketball.

With Kobe’s passing, Redick identified a gap left behind in the basketball space, prompting him to question how many other legends are genuinely discussing the game, and to his discovery, none that he knew of.

Given the chance to cohost Mind the Game with LeBron James, arguably the NBA’s finest active player, Redick couldn’t resist.

Redick admits to always admiring LeBron, particularly his psychological approach to the game. According to Redick, these athletes have a unique level of comprehension and strategic thinking in the game.

Interviewing coaches before matches has provided him with insight into how different individuals can think differently about the game, and that is something he tremendously enjoys.

ALSO READ: ‘Is That Booker?’: Fans Troll Phoenix Suns Star After Video of NBA Superstar Getting Haircut Goes Viral

JJ Redick's Basketball Insight on ESPN's Detail and First Take

In detail, Bryant's masterful ESPN+ video series that comprehensively analyzes and narrates game films of the top male and female players brought the cerebral aspect of the game to life.

After retiring in 2021 and transitioning to ESPN, Redick saw it as his duty to relay the reasoning behind basketball plays to the audience. Partnering with James allows him to accomplish at an unparalleled level.

“Explaining the 'why' is what this show is fundamentally about,” Redick clarified.

This week, Redick's reappearance on First Take caused quite a sensation.

His unique approach to sports commentary was not the only cause of the buzz, but also his remarks about Doc Rivers. Unlike other guests who often feel obligated to engage in debate with Stephen A. Smith, Redick frequently opts out, refusing to consider hypotheticals.

He grieves that his analytical focus on the strategies of the New Orleans Pelicans doesn't garner as much focus as his comments on Rivers.

ALSO READ: ‘They’re Messing With Tran****ual’: Michael Porter Jr Reveals Weird Fetishes of NBA Players on Podcast with Lana Rhoades