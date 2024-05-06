Dulquer Salmaan is undoubtedly one of the premiere actors in the country at present. However, that is not the only thing that he is known for. The Ustaad Hotel actor is known to be a family man, and often takes to social media to give fans a little glimpse of his intimate moments with his family.

Quite recently, Dulquer had turned to Facebook where he shared a heartfelt note for his mother on her birthday. In the latest update, the actor has yet again turned to social media to wish his father, Megastar Mammootty, and his mother Sulfath, on their 45th wedding anniversary. DQ shared unseen photos of the lovely couple and wrote:

“45 years of you two giving the world goals ! In your own ways you’ve created your own little universe. And blessed are us, who get to be a part of it and bask in all of its love and warmth. Happy anniversary umma and pa ! Together you both can make even the most mundane, extraordinary”

Dulquer Salmaan pens a heartfelt note for his parents on their wedding anniversary

Dulquer’s lovely wish for his daughter

It seems to be quite a joyous occasion in Dulquer Salmaan’s household. While his parents are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary today, May 6th, his daughter celebrated her 7th birthday on May 5th. The Kali actor had shared an absolutely adorable picture of his daughter and penned an emotional note for her as well. He wrote:

“Wishing my piano playing gymnast and the biggest potterhead I know, the happiest birthday !!! Happy 7th bday my baby doll ! Hope you have the most magical birthday filled with all your favourite things and tons of adventure.”

Check out the post below:

Dulquer Salmaan on the workfront

Dulquer Salmaan is currently working on his upcoming Telugu venture, Lucky Baskhar helmed by Venky Atluri. The film features Meenakshi Chaudhury as the female lead, and is expected to release later this year.

Apart from that, the actor is also said to be a part of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film with KS Ravindra, tentatively titled NBK109. The film also features Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Urvashi Rautela and more in crucial roles, and is expected to release later this year.

By the end of 2023, it was also announced that Dulquer Salmaan has signed to be a part of Suriya’s upcoming film with Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara, for a film titled Purananooru. The film also features Nazriya Nazim and Vijay Varma in crucial roles, and has its music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan REACTS to father Mammootty's new cowboy look in a ponytail