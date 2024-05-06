Amar Singh Chamkila: Imtiaz Ali says Diljit Dosanjh didn't get haircut for his role; 'He donned the look very sincerely'

Diljit Dosanjh has received huge acclaim for his performance in Imtiaz Ali's latest film Amar Singh Chamkila. But at the same time, a section of the audience also criticized him for getting a haircut for the character.

Now, Imtiaz has clarified that the actor didn't cut his hair to play Chamkila and instead wore a wig.

Diljit Dosanjh didn't get a haircut to play Amar Singh Chamkila

Diljit Dosanjh had said earlier in several interviews that he won't ever do characters that require him to get a haircut and go off turban. However, when he appeared in Amar Singh Chamkila with short hair and without a turban, it sparked criticism.

During an interview with Radio Nasha, Imtiaz Ali shared that Diljit didn't sacrifice a single hair to play Amar Singh Chamkila in the film and wore a wig. The filmmaker said that he would not like to share his personal details, but confirmed that Diljit wore a wig for the role which was like his turban.

"Because he played a character and he knew how Chamkila looked, so he managed to look the part with a wig. He donned the look very sincerely and with very good intentions," said Imtiaz.

About Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila was a popular Punjabi singer, songwriter, and composer known for his controversial music style in the 80s. His music resonated with audiences across Punjab and beyond, earning him a dedicated fan following. Despite his rising success, Chamkila's life was tragically cut short when he was assassinated along with his wife Amarjot on March 8, 1988, in Mehsampur, Punjab, at the age of 27.

The recently released movie by Imtiaz Ali sheds light on his life and struggles. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead, Amar Singh Chamkila also starred Anjum Batra, Nisha Bano, Apinderdeep Singh, Rahul Mittra, Udaybir Sandhu, Sahiba Bali, Tushar Dutt, Robbie Johal, Pavneet Singh, Anuraag Arora and more in pivotal roles. The film was released on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

Diljit Dosanjh's work front

Diljit Dosanjh will be next seen in the much anticipated Punjabi film Jatt & Juliet 3 which is the 3rd installment of his much-loved comedy franchise alongside Neeru Bajwa. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's comic caper Detective Sherdil and Anees Bazmee's No Entry 2.

