Shruti Sharma is stealing hearts owing to her stunning performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi as Saima. Her track in the show is one of the vital segments that is being praised by the audience. Expressing gratitude for all the love she has been receiving, Shruti took to her Instagram handle and shared a special post ft herself as Saima.

Before earning widespread recognition with her stint on Heeramandi, the actress created headlines with her acting chops in several television shows. She is known to have landed her Hindi film debut alongside Sanya Malhotra.

Shruti Sharma's 'Saima' special post

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shruti Sharma shared a video dressed as her character 'Saima' from Heeramandi. In the clip, she is seen obsessing over herself and expressing her admiration for her onscreen character. The actress captures her killing expressions and looks extremely cute in her attire, radiating irresistible charm.

Extending gratitude to the audience for loving her in Heeramandi, Shruti wrote, "Shruti admiring SAIMA My heart is filled with gratitude for all your love and admiration for Saima !! Thankyou soooooo much for loving her just like me and the whole team of Heeramandi Lots of love and a biiiigggggggg THANKYOU."

Look at the video here:

Shruti Sharma's portrayal of Saima in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi was quite impressive, in case you're not familiar with it. From her romantic involvement with Iqbal to her close bond with Alamzeb, and even her courageous choice to make a significant sacrifice for Alam, the actress truly shined in every aspect.

Fans' reactions

Lauding Shruti for her splendid performance, one of the fans commented, "You did a fab job… i was mesmerised by your performance…. Many more great opportunities coming your way girl… lots of love…" Another one remarked, "You as saima is The best thing is that I am proud of you, keep going while I am here." Further, one of the comments read, "Saima always remember as Beautiful human being ' singing... Most important A true Friend your character has so much meaning Thank you so much for hardwork and dedication towards your work it's amazing to watch you on " Heeramandi."

More about Heeramandi

Revolving around courtesans who once ruled as queens, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Sehgal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading ladies. The drama series' cast also includes Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Indresh Malik, and Taha Shah, among others playing significant roles.

Ser in pre-independence India, Heeramandi is a tale of love, treachery, and revenge. Manisha, as Mallikajaan, does complete justice to her role, while Sonakshi Sinha shines as the prime antagonist, Fareedan. The series was released on Netflix on May 1.

About Shruti Sharma's work in the industry

Shruti Sharma is a well-known name in the television landscape. She stepped into the industry as a participant in India's Next Superstars. Speaking of her debut, the actress appeared as IPS Dhanak Parekh in the show Gathbandhan. Later, Shruti was seen in Nazar 2 opposite Sheezan Mohammed.

After it ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, she went on to star in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! as Shayari Choudhary alongside Shehzada Dhami. In 2020, Shruti Sharma was seen in Namak Issk Ka, portraying the double role.

