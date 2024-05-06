Jr NTR joins Hrithik Roshan on War 2 sets in Mumbai; Saif Ali Khan takes over Devara in Vizag: Reports

The Man of Masses Jr NTR has several projects in the pipeline for 2024 and 2025. The actor who has already shocked the entire nation with his impeccable acting skills in SS Rajamouli's RRR is now gearing up for another heavy-scale venture. Jr NTR is currently in Mumbai filming for Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2.

Now, in a recent update, his upcoming film Devara: Part 1 has also started filming to match the timeline of its announced release date.

Shoot of War 2 and Devara: Part 1 is on in full swing: Report

A report has surfaced online speculating that Saif Ali Khan who plays a crucial part in Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 has started the shoot schedule of the action-thriller. As per the update, the team is currently filming in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. The sources in the report mentioned that Saif is currently shooting for some of his high-octane sequences as Jr NTR is currently unavailable for his scenes.

It has also been rumored that team Devara will be shooting for several days to complete the deadline of October 10. However, it is also speculated that Jr NTR will be joining the shooting schedule of Devara: Part 1 soon. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about Devara: Part 1

According to early reports, the film will be released in two parts, with Jr NTR playing a double role. The film was originally supposed to be released on April 5, however, the release was postponed due to the extensive VFX work required. Apart from Jr NTR, and Saif Ali Khan, Devara features Janhvi Kapoor, Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj, and many others play important roles.

Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts have produced Devara, and Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the film's music. R Rathnavelu is the film's cinematographer, and A Sreekar Prasad will serve as an editor. The film is set for a grand release on October 10, 2024, on the occasion of Dussehra in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada respectively.

Watch Devara: Part 1 glimpse

How excited are you for Devara: Part 1? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Dhanush's authenticity for Kubera will leave you spellbound: Here's what we know