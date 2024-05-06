Did you know Kajol couldn't stop laughing during Shilpa Shetty’s death scene in Baazigar? Know what happened

Baazigar was a watershed moment in the careers of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty, who were all just starting out. The film was one of Khan's early breakout roles and is widely regarded as a career milestone. It marked Kajol's debut in mainstream Hindi cinema and proved to be a turning point in her career, as well as Shilpa's. Despite her brief screen time, she left a lasting impression as Priya's sister, Seema Chopra.

During a recent interview, Director Abbas-Mustan disclosed secrets from the film's set, revealing that Kajol could not contain her laugh during filming of Shilpa's death scene and what he asked her to do.

When Kajol couldn't stop laughing during Shilpa Shetty's death scene, here's what director asked her to do

In a recent interview with Radio Nasha Official, Mustan recalled that during a scene where Shilpa's character dies after falling from a terrace, Kajol, who was only 17 at the time, was supposed to cry while Shah Rukh Khan consoled her.

However, Mustan believed Kajol's laughter stemmed from her age and inability to grasp the scene's gravity. He stated that Kajol laughed upon seeing Shilpa lying with her eyes open, finding it unrealistic for a supposedly dead person to have open eyes. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

He further added, "We called her and told her, ‘Imagine the dead girl lying on the ground is your younger sister, Tanishaa. What would you do if you saw your real sister in a pool of blood?’ She immediately started crying. She continued to sob even after sitting in the car. We did the shot in just one take, and whatever she did in the scene was natural."

Advertisement

Abbas-Mustan on casting Kajol and Shilpa Shetty in Baazigar

During the interview, Abbas-Mustan revealed their decision to cast Kajol and Shilpa in the roles. They had already signed Kajol before her film, Bekhudi, was even released, while it was still being shot. When they visited Kajol's house for the first meeting, they were pleasantly surprised to discover her writing skills. Mustan was particularly impressed by Kajol's effortless and authentic performance in the picture, especially considering her young age.

They also stated why they chose Shilpa Shetty, citing her fit for the part and her youthful age of 17 at the time. Abbas-Mustan added that because both actresses were minors, their parents had to sign the film's contracts on their behalf.

ALSO READ: Kajol drops funny montage of her tripping everywhere, but KKHH clip ft. SRK is unmissable; Jackie Shroff says ‘Bhidu take care’