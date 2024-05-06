Heeramandi’s Vaishnavi Ganatra gives insight into her character, Waheeda; lauds Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Vaishnavi Ganatra shared her first-hand experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali while shooting for Heeramandi and gave insight into her character Waheeda.

By Khyati Bhatnagar
Published on May 06, 2024  |  03:01 PM IST |  3.3K
PC: Vaishnavi Ganatra and Bhansali Productions' (Instagram)
PC: Vaishnavi Ganatra and Bhansali Productions' (Instagram)

Vaishnavi Ganatra recently featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, where she essayed the role of young Waheeda. The actress has been garnering immense appreciation for the profoundness of the character. 

Recently, in an interview with TellyChakkar, Vaishnavi opened up about her experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She also talked about her character in the web series. 

Vaishnavi Ganatra on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali 

In the interview with the aforementioned publication, Vaishnavi Ganatra lauded the director of Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and claimed that she feels blessed to work under the guidance of the director. Adding to this, she said, “Mr. Bhansali isn't just a director; he's a mentor, a visionary, and a force to be reckoned with.” Vaishnavi also highlighted how she soaked up even the slightest knowledge. 

Expressing her thoughts about Bajirao Mastani’s director, she said, “His attention to detail is so sharp it could cut diamonds, and his vision for Heeramandi was like nothing I've ever seen before.”

Further, she disclosed that she had been pinching herself every day, ever since she got cast for this iconic series, as she believed that she was living her dream. 

Vaishnavi on her character from Heeramandi 

In the same interview, Vaishnavi recalled that her scene from Waheeda’s scar origin still gives her goosebumps. She added that her character was intense and emotionally charged. Ganatra further praised Bhansali for his outshining support throughout her scene, which marked her best shot of life. 

The actress expressed her gratitude for being a part of the epic series, as it has given her the experience of a lifetime. She went on to say that the opportunity held significant importance in her career, and she cannot wait to see how the future unfolds. 


More about Heeramandi 

The web series is a collaboration between the television and Bollywood divas, where they are seen sharing the frame in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi- The Diamond Bazaar

The cast of the web series includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Singha, Aditi Rao Haydri, Richa Chadha, Vaishnavi Ganatra, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal.

Credits: Tellychakkar
Latest Articles