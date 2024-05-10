During his stint in Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui's dating life was exposed after his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan entered as a wild card contestant. From cheating to double dating, Ayesha leveled serious allegations against him. Eventually, Munawar confessed to two-timing Ayesha and his ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi. Now, Heeramandi actress Sonakshi Sinha pulled Munawar's leg over his personal life.

The stand-up comedian recently got into an interaction with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar actresses Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal.

Sonakshi Sinha embarrasses Munawar Faruqui:

A few hours back, Netflix India shared a video of The Mushaira Roast hosted by Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui on their official YouTube channel. The guests were none other than leading actresses of Heeramandi. During this roast, Munawar's admiration for Aditi Rao Hydari and her beauty was clearly perceptible.

The Heeramandi actresses were asked to say shayaris. When Sanjeeda Shaikh's turn arrived, she looked at Munawar and said, "This is for your beloved Aditi." Munawar liked how Sanjeeda said it and replied, "It sounded so nice." While looking at Aditi, he asked Sanjeeda to repeat what she said.

As Munawar was trying to impress both actresses, Sonakshi Sinha quickly commented, "Kyu baar baar do do ladkiyo ke bich mei fass jaate ho tum? (Why do you always get stuck between two girls?)"

This comment leaves Munawar Faruqui embarrassed and speechless. In his defense, he says, "Let's not go there." Sanjeeda Shaikh Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and everyone bursts out laughing seeing his reaction.

As many know, Munawar initially claimed to be dating Nazila Sitaishi when he entered the Bigg Boss 17 house. However, when Ayesha Khan entered, he had several emotional breakdowns as he confessed to wronging both Nazila and Ayesha. He apologized to Ayesha with folded hands and promised to try to make things right with Nazila after the show. Munawar emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17.

About Heeramandi:

Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali impressed audiences once again with his vision! Set in the backdrop of pre-Independence India, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar explores the journey of courtesans and their valuable contributions in fighting for freedom. It explores the themes of revenge, powerplay, love, and freedom.

Heeramandi stars Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, playing pivotal roles alongside Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma, Jason Shah, and Indresh Malik, among others. The web show started streaming on Netflix on May 1.

