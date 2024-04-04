‘Joker Has Become the Goat’: Miami Heat Forward Goes All Praise After Luka Jokic’s Full Court Pass

Nikola Jokic displayed remarkable quarterback-like skills during the Nuggets' matchup against the Spurs and defied his current 9.8 assists per game. The Joker delivered a flawless full-court pass to Justin Holiday, who capitalized on the opportunity with a perfectly executed three-pointer.

The pass was so amazing that it made the Miami Heat forward Kevin Love laud for the Serbian giant. Retweeting a video from NBA’s official handle, Love shared the full-court pass through his account and wrote: “I mean…defense is lacking BUT Joker has become the GOAT(emoji) outlet passer.”

Jokic is known for making amazing passes, but even for him, this one was something else. He threw the ball across the whole court, and it landed right where his teammate Holiday needed it. It's hard to imagine any other player doing that. This shows just how impressive Jokic is with his passing skills.

The fact that Jokic had to give his absolute best to win against the super-talented rookie from the Spurs, Wembanyama, really shows how incredible Wembanyama is. Jokic is playing at the very top of his game, getting ready to go for another championship, and Wembanyama made him work extra hard to win this game near the end of the regular season.



Denver Nuggets for the win against Spurs

On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets played against the San Antonio Spurs, showing us the best of the NBA present and future. Jokic, a player for the Nuggets, is currently considered the top player worldwide.

Victor Wembanyama is a rising star who might challenge that title in the future, but he's not there yet. However, in the game, the Nuggets won 110-105 against the Spurs, thanks to Jokic's outstanding performance. He scored 42 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, and made six assists during the game.