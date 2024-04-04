Record Third Time: NBA Champion and Lakers Legend Jerry West Elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

Jerry West, the NBA Champion and Lakers legend, is set to achieve an unprecedented feat by entering the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for a record third time. This latest election recognizes West as a significant contributor to the game.

At 85 years old, West's prior Hall of Fame inductions as a player in 1979 and as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic team in 2010 highlighted his multifaceted impact on the sport.

Throughout his career, his contributions as a general manager for the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, and consultant roles with the Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers have been pivotal in shaping the landscape of basketball.

West's impressive record of eight championships and two NBA Executive of the Year awards speaks volume for his outstanding leadership and strategic acumen. Notably, his tenure as the architect of the Lakers during the 1980s and 1990s, where he orchestrated the deal that brought Kobe Bryant to L.A., stands as a testament to his enduring impact on the sport.

Jerry West had an illustrious career

Throughout his tenure as an executive, Jerry West amassed an impressive collection of championships, earning six titles with the Lakers and adding two more with the Warriors, culminating in a total of nine championship rings, including one from his playing days with the 1971-72 Lakers.

Beyond his stellar achievements in the front office, Jerry West's impact extends to various realms of basketball excellence. He has successfully checked off three of the five possible ways for Hall of Fame induction, having excelled as a player, a contributor, and a coach during his illustrious career.

Notably, West also showcased his coaching prowess during his tenure with the Lakers from 1976-1979, leading the team to a commendable 145-101 record and secured three consecutive playoff appearances.

His on-court brilliance is equally remarkable, marked by an impressive array of accolades including 14 NBA All-Star Game selections, 10 appearances on the All-NBA First Team, four NBA All-Defensive First Team honors, and prestigious memberships on the 35th, 50th, and 75th NBA anniversary teams.

