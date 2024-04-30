Billie Eilish Reveals Dates For Her Upcoming Tour Hit Me Hard And Soft; See Here

Billie Eilish’s third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft is coming out on May 17th, 2024. The singer announced that she will be going on tour to support her album, which will take off in September.

On April 29th, the 22-year-old Grammy Winner revealed in a press release that her tour will begin in September of 2024 and continue till July 2025. The tour will begin in North America, continue through Australia, then hit Europe, and end in the UK and Ireland.

Billie’s Hit Me Hard and Soft tour dates

Produced by Live Nation, the tour is kicking off on September 29th, Sunday, at the Center of Videotron in Quebec, Canada. After that, Eilish will perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on October 5th, Saturday and then at Madison Square Garden in New York City from October 16th, Wednesday to October 18th, Friday. The tour’s North American leg will be closing on December 17th at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

The Australian stretch of Billie's upcoming tour will have two four-day stints at two locations and will begin in 2025. First, the singer will perform from February 18th, Tuesday, to February 22nd, Saturday at the Brisbane Entertainment Center in Brisbane. The second stretch will be from March 4th, Tuesday to March 8th, Saturday at Red Laver Arena in Melbourne.

The singer will be kicking off her Europe tour by performing on April 23rd, Wednesday, and April 24th, Thursday at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm. The leg will be ending on June 15th, Sunday, at Palau Saint Jordi in Barcelona.

She will begin her UK and Ireland tour dates with a two-day performance at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on July 7th, Monday. Then she will move on to London where she will perform at the O2 in London on five dates from July 10th, Thursday to July 17th, Thursday. She will then perform in Manchester at the Co-Op for a four-day stint from July 19th, Saturday to July 23rd, Wednesday. Her tour will finally come to an end at the 3Arrena in Dublin with a two-day performance on July 26th Saturday and July 27th Sunday.

More details about the upcoming tour

The presale for Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft tour will begin on April 30th, Tuesday via American Express. Additional presales will be running all throughout the week and presales will begin at different times at different locations.

The rest of the tickets will be going on sale on billieeilish.com on May 3rd, Friday, via general sale, and the dates will also vary by market. Billie’s third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft is coming out on May 17th, Friday.

All tour dates and locations of Billie Eilish’s upcoming tour

September 29th, Sunday - Québec, QC - Centre Videotron

October 1st, Tuesday - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

October 2nd, Wednesday - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

October 4th, Friday - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

October 5th, Saturday - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

October 7th, Monday - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

October 9th, Wednesday - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

October 11th, Friday - Boston, MA - TD Garden

October 13th, Sunday - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

October 16th, Wednesday - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

October 17th, Thursday - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

October 18th, Friday - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

November 2nd, Saturday - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

November 3rd, Sunday - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

November 6th, Wednesday - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

November 8th, Friday - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

November 10th, Sunday - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

November 11th, Monday - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

November 13th, Wednesday - Chicago, IL - United Center

November 14th, Thursday - Chicago, IL - United Center

November 16th, Saturday - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

November 17th, Sunday - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

November 19thTuesday - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

November 20th, Wednesday - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

December 3rd, Tuesday - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

December 5th, Thursday - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

December 6th, Friday - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

December 8th, Sunday - Portland, OR - Moda Center

December 10th, Tuesday - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

December 11th, Wednesday - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

December 13th, Friday - Glendale, AZ - Desert DiaMondayd Arena

December 15th, Sunday - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

December 16th, Monday - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

December 17th, Tuesday - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

February 18th, 2025, Tuesday - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

February 19th, 2025, Wednesday - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

February 21st, 2025, Friday - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

February 22nd, 2025, Saturday - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

February 24th, 2025, Monday - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

February 25th, 2025, Tuesday - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

February 27th, 2025, Thursday - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

February 28th, 2025, Friday - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

March 4th, 2025, Tuesday -Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

March 5th, 2025, Wednesday - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

March 7th, 2025, Friday - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

March 8th, 2025, Saturday - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

April 23rd, 2025, Wednesday - Stockholm, SWednesdayen - Avicii Arena

April 24th, 2025, Thursday - Stockholm, SWednesdayen - Avicii Arena

April 26th, 2025, Saturday - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena

April 28th, 2025, Monday - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

April 29th, 2025, Tuesday - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

May 2nd, 2025, Friday - HanNovemberer, Germany - ZAG Arena

May 4th, 2025, Sunday - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

May 5th, 2025, Monday - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

May 7th, 2025, Wednesday - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

May 9th, 2025, Friday - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

May 29th, 2025, Thursday - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

May 30th, 2025, Friday - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

June 1sh, 2025, Sunday - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

June 3rd, 2025, Tuesday - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena

June 4th, 2025, Wednesday - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena

June 6th, 2025, Friday - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

June 8th, 2025, Sunday - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

June 10th, 2025, Tuesday - Paris, France - Accor Arena

June 11th, 2025, Wednesday - Paris, France - Accor Arena

June 14th, 2025, Saturday - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

June 15th, 2025, Sunday - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

July 7th, 2025, Monday - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

July 8th, 2025, Tuesday - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

July 10th, 2025, Thursday - London, UK - The O2

July 11th, 2025, Friday -London, UK - The O2

July 13th, 2025, Sunday - London, UK - The O2

July 14th, 2025, Monday - London, UK - The O2

July 16th, 2025, Wednesday - London, UK - The O2

July 17th, 2025, Thursday - London, UK - The O2

July 19th, 2025, Saturday - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

July 20th, 2025, Sunday - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

July 22nd, 2025, Tuesday - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

July 23rd, 2025, Wednesday - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

July 26th, 2025, Saturday - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

July 27th, 2025, Sunday - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

