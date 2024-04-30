Billie Eilish Reveals Dates For Her Upcoming Tour Hit Me Hard And Soft; See Here
Billie Eilish announced a tour for her upcoming studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft, which is coming out in May. See more details in the article.
Billie Eilish’s third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft is coming out on May 17th, 2024. The singer announced that she will be going on tour to support her album, which will take off in September.
On April 29th, the 22-year-old Grammy Winner revealed in a press release that her tour will begin in September of 2024 and continue till July 2025. The tour will begin in North America, continue through Australia, then hit Europe, and end in the UK and Ireland.
Billie’s Hit Me Hard and Soft tour dates
Produced by Live Nation, the tour is kicking off on September 29th, Sunday, at the Center of Videotron in Quebec, Canada. After that, Eilish will perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on October 5th, Saturday and then at Madison Square Garden in New York City from October 16th, Wednesday to October 18th, Friday. The tour’s North American leg will be closing on December 17th at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
The Australian stretch of Billie’s upcoming tour will have two four-day stints at two locations and will begin in 2025. First, the singer will perform from February 18th, Tuesday, to February 22nd, Saturday at the Brisbane Entertainment Center in Brisbane. The second stretch will be from March 4th, Tuesday to March 8th, Saturday at Red Laver Arena in Melbourne.
The singer will be kicking off her Europe tour by performing on April 23rd, Wednesday, and April 24th, Thursday at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm. The leg will be ending on June 15th, Sunday, at Palau Saint Jordi in Barcelona.
She will begin her UK and Ireland tour dates with a two-day performance at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on July 7th, Monday. Then she will move on to London where she will perform at the O2 in London on five dates from July 10th, Thursday to July 17th, Thursday. She will then perform in Manchester at the Co-Op for a four-day stint from July 19th, Saturday to July 23rd, Wednesday. Her tour will finally come to an end at the 3Arrena in Dublin with a two-day performance on July 26th Saturday and July 27th Sunday.
More details about the upcoming tour
The presale for Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft tour will begin on April 30th, Tuesday via American Express. Additional presales will be running all throughout the week and presales will begin at different times at different locations.
The rest of the tickets will be going on sale on billieeilish.com on May 3rd, Friday, via general sale, and the dates will also vary by market. Billie’s third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft is coming out on May 17th, Friday.
All tour dates and locations of Billie Eilish’s upcoming tour
- September 29th, Sunday - Québec, QC - Centre Videotron
- October 1st, Tuesday - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- October 2nd, Wednesday - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- October 4th, Friday - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
- October 5th, Saturday - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
- October 7th, Monday - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- October 9th, Wednesday - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- October 11th, Friday - Boston, MA - TD Garden
- October 13th, Sunday - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
- October 16th, Wednesday - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- October 17th, Thursday - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- October 18th, Friday - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- November 2nd, Saturday - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- November 3rd, Sunday - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- November 6th, Wednesday - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- November 8th, Friday - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
- November 10th, Sunday - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
- November 11th, Monday - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
- November 13th, Wednesday - Chicago, IL - United Center
- November 14th, Thursday - Chicago, IL - United Center
- November 16th, Saturday - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
- November 17th, Sunday - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha
- November 19thTuesday - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- November 20th, Wednesday - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- December 3rd, Tuesday - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
- December 5th, Thursday - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- December 6th, Friday - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- December 8th, Sunday - Portland, OR - Moda Center
- December 10th, Tuesday - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
- December 11th, Wednesday - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
- December 13th, Friday - Glendale, AZ - Desert DiaMondayd Arena
- December 15th, Sunday - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
- December 16th, Monday - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
- December 17th, Tuesday - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
- February 18th, 2025, Tuesday - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- February 19th, 2025, Wednesday - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- February 21st, 2025, Friday - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- February 22nd, 2025, Saturday - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- February 24th, 2025, Monday - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
- February 25th, 2025, Tuesday - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
- February 27th, 2025, Thursday - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
- February 28th, 2025, Friday - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
- March 4th, 2025, Tuesday -Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
- March 5th, 2025, Wednesday - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
- March 7th, 2025, Friday - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
- March 8th, 2025, Saturday - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
- April 23rd, 2025, Wednesday - Stockholm, SWednesdayen - Avicii Arena
- April 24th, 2025, Thursday - Stockholm, SWednesdayen - Avicii Arena
- April 26th, 2025, Saturday - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena
- April 28th, 2025, Monday - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
- April 29th, 2025, Tuesday - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
- May 2nd, 2025, Friday - HanNovemberer, Germany - ZAG Arena
- May 4th, 2025, Sunday - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
- May 5th, 2025, Monday - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
- May 7th, 2025, Wednesday - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
- May 9th, 2025, Friday - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
- May 29th, 2025, Thursday - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
- May 30th, 2025, Friday - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
- June 1sh, 2025, Sunday - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
- June 3rd, 2025, Tuesday - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena
- June 4th, 2025, Wednesday - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena
- June 6th, 2025, Friday - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
- June 8th, 2025, Sunday - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
- June 10th, 2025, Tuesday - Paris, France - Accor Arena
- June 11th, 2025, Wednesday - Paris, France - Accor Arena
- June 14th, 2025, Saturday - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
- June 15th, 2025, Sunday - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
- July 7th, 2025, Monday - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
- July 8th, 2025, Tuesday - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
- July 10th, 2025, Thursday - London, UK - The O2
- July 11th, 2025, Friday -London, UK - The O2
- July 13th, 2025, Sunday - London, UK - The O2
- July 14th, 2025, Monday - London, UK - The O2
- July 16th, 2025, Wednesday - London, UK - The O2
- July 17th, 2025, Thursday - London, UK - The O2
- July 19th, 2025, Saturday - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
- July 20th, 2025, Sunday - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
- July 22nd, 2025, Tuesday - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
- July 23rd, 2025, Wednesday - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
- July 26th, 2025, Saturday - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
- July 27th, 2025, Sunday - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
