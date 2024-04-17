Is Chris Paul Retiring? Golden State Warriors Star Opens Up About His Future Plans

The Warriors were defeated by the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Play-In Tournament's Western Conference 9/10 match on Tuesday night, marking their season. The Kings had a commanding victory of 118-94.

This defeat raised queries about the future of Chris Paul, a Warrior's key player. Is he contemplating retirement, or perhaps a trade? Paul responded to some of these questions, giving fans some insight into his plans.

One thing is certain Paul is not opting for retirement. He confirmed that he will play his 20th NBA season, though the location remains uncertain.

Paul said in an interview with The Athletic, “I’ll have a discussion with my wife, kids, and support system to see what the future holds. But I assure you, this isn't the end of my career.”

Paul's contract with the Warriors extends into the next season. However, there's a significant stipulation: all $30 million of his contract is non-guaranteed.

This flexibility in payout was a key factor in the decision to trade Jordan Poole for Paul last season. The Warriors now have the option to use this sum for trading or completely remove it from the payment before it becomes guaranteed on June 28. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

ALSO READ: LeBron James Playoff History: How Many Times Has the King Missed the NBA Postseason?

Advertisement

Chris Paul's Future with the Warriors An Uncertain Journey

The uncertainty of Paul's future with the Warriors is arguably more than any other player exiting the locker room late Tuesday night.

"I haven't given it much thought," claimed Paul. "Immersed in the game as I am, I hit the gym at 8 this morning, gearing up for the game. When time allows, a conversation with Mike (Dunleavy) and Steve (Kerr) should clear things up.

Yet, I've found it charming here. Living separately from my family for five years, I managed to see them more than ever this past year."

Recollecting his initial reaction to the trade, Paul expressed, "I didn't think it would go downhill. The trade stirred excitement and I felt rejuvenated. It's been a great experience encountering diverse basketball insights and diverse daily routines. When quizzed about my time here, I find it enlightening."

Towards the latter part of the season, the Warriors played at home against the Utah Jazz on a Sunday and then faced the Lakers in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Paul, Green, and Klay Thompson, all owning houses in LA, boarded a charter plane a day ahead of the team after the Utah game.

Trevor Ariza, who happened to be in town, was invited to join them on their flight.

It wasn't something Paul and Green foresaw, but they accepted and found it enjoyable. Green often swung by Paul's house, just an elevator ride up.

They spent numerous occasions watching other NBA games, college, and NFL, discussing basketball strategies, life, families, children, and prospects.

ALSO READ: Blake Griffin Net Worth in 2024 - Contract, Salary and Career Earnings