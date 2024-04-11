Josh Allen Contract Extension Report: NFL Star Receives WHOPPING Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Jacksonville Jaguars

The NFL Draft 2024 is almost here, and multiple trades and deals are being made every day. One of the deals that has recently been finalized is for Josh Allen. Josh Allen isn't leaving the Jacksonville Jaguars anytime soon. The star linebacker got himself a contract extension, and here's how much his new contract brings.

Josh Allen's New Contract Extension Deal With Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars and Josh Allen have agreed upon a 5-year contract extension. Allen has signed a 5-year-long contract that comes with a whopping $150 Million. According to multiple reports, $88 million out of this $150 million is guaranteed money.

Also Read: ‘Just One F*King Game’: Josh Allen SCREAMED at Stefon Diggs After Having Enough of Him Post Season-Opening Loss to Jets

With his new 5-year contract, Josh Allen will receive an average annual salary of about $30 Million. The star linebacker recently had one of the best seasons of his career in 2023. Allen started in all 17 games and recorded 17.5 sacks, and he also made the team for the Pro Bowl.

Josh Allen started in the league in 2023, signing a 4-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars worth $22.7 Million. This was a rookie contract for which he received $14 million as a signing bonus and $22 million as guaranteed money. From 2019 to 2023, he had an annual salary of $5 Million.

Also Read: Stefon Diggs Leaves Josh Allen For Texans; HERE’S WHO the Bills Quarterback Wants to Take His Old WR's Place

The star linebacker has played a total of 5 seasons with the Jaguars. In 2019, during his rookie year, the total number of tackles he made was 44, with 31 being solo tackles. The COVID year was the worst of his NFL career as he played only 8 games and scored only 13 tackles, with 7 being solo tackles.

In the 2021 season, he played in 16 games and scored 71 total tackles, 46 of which were solo. In the 2022 season, he played 17 games and scored 57 total tackles, 35 of which were solo. With the 2024 season approaching fast, Josh Allen is all set to take the Jaguars to new heights of success.