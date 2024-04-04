Stefon Diggs Leaves Josh Allen For Texans; HERE’S WHO the Bills Quarterback Wants to Take His Old WR's Place

Just like everyone else, Josh Allen didn't know about Stefon Diggs going to the Houston Texans. But now that the trade has been finalized, the star quarterback has no choice but to find another partner. As it appears, Josh Allen has Stefon Diggs' replacement ready in his mind.

Who Does Josh Allen Want As Stefon Diggs' WR Replacement?

While Josh Allen might not have been aware of Stefon Diggs' trade to the Texans, he did have some potential wide receiver prospects in mind beforehand. The star quarterback sat down in a podcast episode of The QQ Room in late March and talked about the wide receivers in this year's 2024 Draft that he has kept an eye on.

"The top three guys, Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, and Marvin Harrison Jr., are all three pretty great prospects," Josh Allen had said, sharing his first-priority WR Draft prospects. But these aren't the only wide receivers that Josh Allen is considering for Bills. The star quarterback has his second choices ready as well.

"Then you get to that kinda second-ish tier, if you will, of Brian Thomas, Adonai Mitchell, I think Keon Coleman, Troy Franklin, Xavier Worthy are all there, Xavier Legette," Josh Allen said, explaining his wide receiver prospects. Now that Stefon Diggs has been traded to the Texans, Josh might want any of these names to join him on the field.

Talking about the 2024 NFL Draft, it is all set for April 25, 2024, with the beginning time at 8:00 PM. The news of Stefon Diggs' came out on Thursday. Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott made some interesting statements about the trade, comparing it with Al-Qaeda losing Osama Bin Laden.

As for Stefon Diggs, he is emotional about the trade and shared his statement on his Instagram. "I can't begin to express the amount of love and respect I have for the city of Buffalo..." he wrote in a dedicated Instagram post. Now that we have potential names for his replacement, let's see who joins the Bills as the new Wide Receiver.

