‘Just One F*King Game’: Josh Allen SCREAMED at Stefon Diggs After Having Enough of Him Post Season-Opening Loss to Jets

Stefon Diggs has been the talk of the town these days, thanks to his trade to the Houston Texans. Diggs is known to be arrogant on and off the field, especially with his quarterback, Josh Allen. Recently, it was revealed that Josh Allen had a good yell at him after getting tired of WR's attitude in the post-season-opening loss to the Jets.

What Did Josh Allen Say to Stefon Diggs?

Tim Graham from TheAthletic recently revealed what happened in the locker room after the Buffalo Bills had an overtime loss to the New York Jets in the first week of the 2023 season. According to Graham, everyone was consoling Josh as he was sitting in his full uniform.

Kyle Allen, the Bills' backup quarterback, was trying to console Josh after the loss. Josh had a towel draped over his head, and "he just sat there." Then Stefon Diggs came and said something that had Josh Allen snap at him. To the snap, Stefon Diggs said, "It's one f**king game."

"And kind of motioned, I’m not talking to you here, and Diggs walked away, and Josh sat there. Whatever Stefon Diggs said to him, Josh Allen wasn’t having it," Tim Graham revealed during the GAF Postcast recently. Now, what remains unknown is what Diggs said to Josh, which had him snap at the wide receiver.

Tim went ahead in the podcast, highlighting how the wide receiver's output went down in the second half of the last season. In February this year, Diggs told the media reports that he is "taking his future day by day," even though his record this season isn't very impressive.

Stefon Diggs finished his 2023 season with eight touchdowns, 1183 yards, and 107 receptions. Just this week, the Buffalo Bills traded him to the Texans for a one-year contract. Initially, he had a four-year contract, but he convinced the team to make certain adjustments and turn it into a one-year contract.