8 movies like Gangs of Wasseypur that are hard to miss
Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Gangs of Wasseypur rocked the box office numbers. If you are a fan of crime dramas and suspenseful thrillers, check out the list below for such movies.
This article will present you with an exciting list of movies like Gangs of Wasseypur if you consider yourself a fan of suspenseful thrillers with gripping storylines.
Speaking about Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Gangs of Wasseypur, the Anurag Kashyap directorial deals with Sardar Khan setting out to avenge his father who was murdered by Ramadhir Singh, a cunning politician and mining kingpin. But during the war, many unresolved family feuds erupt keeping the movie interesting.
Have a look at 8 best movies like Gangs of Wasseypur for your entertainment
1. Raajneeti
- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Ajay Devgn, Prakash Jha, Manoj Bajpayee, Nana Patekar
- Director: Prakash Jha
- IMDB Rating: 7.1/10
- Movie Genre: Thriller, Action
- Release year: 2010
- Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
Raajneeti captivates the hearts of the audience because they can relate to the story of two families fighting with each other for power and revenge.
2. Kabir Singh
- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Soham Majumdar, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Suparna Marwah, Swati Seth, Parakh Madan
- Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
- IMDB Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Romance
- Release year: 2019
- Where to watch: Netflix
Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, both directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It’s one of the most acclaimed movies like Gangs of Wasseypur.
The film starts at Delhi Medical College where Kabir Rajdheer Singh who is a great student and a senior medical student struggles with anger control. Preeti Sikka, a junior student, captures his heart, and he becomes intensely devoted to her. But Preeti's family is not fond of Kabir. Will they end up being together after fighting all odds or the film ends with an unrequited love?
3. Ghajini
- Cast: Aamir Khan, Asin, Jiah Khan
- Director: A. R. Murugadoss
- IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Thriller
- Release year: 2008
- Where to watch: ZEE5
Ghajini, the action-thriller film is one of the best movies like Gangs of Wasseypur and you will love the plot if you are a true fan of suspense.
Hit by an iron rod, Sanjay suffers from a condition that prevents him from remembering anything beyond fifteen minutes. With notes tattooed on his body, he sets out to find his fiancee's killer.
4. Badlapur
- Cast: Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Mukesh Khanna
- Director: Sriram Raghavan, Mehmet Tutkun
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
- Release year: 2015
- Where to watch: ZEE5
Varun Dhawan and Yami Gautam starrer Badlapur is one of the most popular films in the crime drama genre.
Raghu begins his life between a good and a bad line as he thinks of exacting revenge on two bank robbers who killed his family some 15 years ago.
5. Animal
- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Rahuul Chwudhary, Triptii Dimri, Sinna Mogul, Taru Devani, Tank Dhamala, Leon Ung, Atul Sharma, Hiten Patel, Larry Newyorker, Shafina Shah, Fahim Fazli, Saurabh Sachdeva, Ahmad Ibn Umar
- Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
- IMDB Rating: 6.2/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
- Release year: 2023
- Where to watch: Netflix
Animal is one of the best gangster movies exploring the turbulent relationships between all the characters. Towards the end, a sneak peek of the movie's sequel keeps the anticipation.
6. Haider
- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Ashish Vidyarthi, Aamir Bashir
- Director: Vishal Bhardwaj
- IMDB Rating: 8/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
- Release year: 2014
- Where to watch: Netflix
Haider deals with a very complex situation of a young man who thinks that her mother's new husband is the killer of his father. Are his loved ones also involved in this?
7. Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha
- Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha
- Director: Dibakar Banerjee
- IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
- Movie Genre: Crime, Thriller
- Release year: 2010
- Where to watch: JioCinema
In Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha, the relatable topics of casting couch, complexities of modern relationships, and self-discovery in the gen-z world were shown with a gripping storyline.
8. Agneepath
- Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Kanika Tiwari, Katrina Kaif
- Director: Karan Malhotra
- IMDB Rating: 6.9/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama
- Release year: 2012
- Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
A ruthless Vijay grows up after his father was wrongfully killed by Kancha Cheena. The story takes an interesting turn when he attempts revenge by having a good relationship with Rauf Lala, a local kingpin.
Apart from these, Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, Omkara, Maqbool, Gulaal, Rakht Charitra, Sarkar, Zila Ghaziabad, Shootout At Wadala, and many other movies deliver plot situations something like Gangs of Wasseypur. With this handful of movies, sort your weekend to binge-watch them with your friends on the above-mentioned leading OTT platforms.
