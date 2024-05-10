8 movies like Gangs of Wasseypur that are hard to miss

This article will present you with an exciting list of movies like Gangs of Wasseypur if you consider yourself a fan of suspenseful thrillers with gripping storylines.

Speaking about Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Gangs of Wasseypur, the Anurag Kashyap directorial deals with Sardar Khan setting out to avenge his father who was murdered by Ramadhir Singh, a cunning politician and mining kingpin. But during the war, many unresolved family feuds erupt keeping the movie interesting.

Have a look at 8 best movies like Gangs of Wasseypur for your entertainment

1. Raajneeti

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Ajay Devgn, Prakash Jha, Manoj Bajpayee, Nana Patekar

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Ajay Devgn, Prakash Jha, Manoj Bajpayee, Nana Patekar Director: Prakash Jha

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Action

Release year: 2010

2010 Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Raajneeti captivates the hearts of the audience because they can relate to the story of two families fighting with each other for power and revenge.

2. Kabir Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor , Kiara Advani , Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Soham Majumdar, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Suparna Marwah, Swati Seth, Parakh Madan

, , Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Soham Majumdar, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Suparna Marwah, Swati Seth, Parakh Madan Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga IMDB Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Romance

Action, Crime, Drama, Romance Release year: 2019

2019 Where to watch: Netflix

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, both directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It's one of the most acclaimed movies like Gangs of Wasseypur.

The film starts at Delhi Medical College where Kabir Rajdheer Singh who is a great student and a senior medical student struggles with anger control. Preeti Sikka, a junior student, captures his heart, and he becomes intensely devoted to her. But Preeti's family is not fond of Kabir. Will they end up being together after fighting all odds or the film ends with an unrequited love?

3. Ghajini

Cast: Aamir Khan, Asin, Jiah Khan

Aamir Khan, Asin, Jiah Khan Director: A. R. Murugadoss

A. R. Murugadoss IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release year: 2008

2008 Where to watch: ZEE5

Ghajini, the action-thriller film is one of the best movies like Gangs of Wasseypur and you will love the plot if you are a true fan of suspense.

Hit by an iron rod, Sanjay suffers from a condition that prevents him from remembering anything beyond fifteen minutes. With notes tattooed on his body, he sets out to find his fiancee's killer.

4. Badlapur

Cast: Varun Dhawan , Yami Gautam, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Mukesh Khanna

, Yami Gautam, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Mukesh Khanna Director: Sriram Raghavan, Mehmet Tutkun

Sriram Raghavan, Mehmet Tutkun IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Release year: 2015

2015 Where to watch: ZEE5

Varun Dhawan and Yami Gautam starrer Badlapur is one of the most popular films in the crime drama genre.

Raghu begins his life between a good and a bad line as he thinks of exacting revenge on two bank robbers who killed his family some 15 years ago.

5. Animal

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor , Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Rahuul Chwudhary, Triptii Dimri, Sinna Mogul, Taru Devani, Tank Dhamala, Leon Ung, Atul Sharma, Hiten Patel, Larry Newyorker, Shafina Shah, Fahim Fazli, Saurabh Sachdeva, Ahmad Ibn Umar

, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Rahuul Chwudhary, Triptii Dimri, Sinna Mogul, Taru Devani, Tank Dhamala, Leon Ung, Atul Sharma, Hiten Patel, Larry Newyorker, Shafina Shah, Fahim Fazli, Saurabh Sachdeva, Ahmad Ibn Umar Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Release year: 2023

2023 Where to watch: Netflix

Animal is one of the best gangster movies exploring the turbulent relationships between all the characters. Towards the end, a sneak peek of the movie's sequel keeps the anticipation.

6. Haider

Cast: Shahid Kapoor , Shraddha Kapoor , Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Ashish Vidyarthi, Aamir Bashir

, , Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Ashish Vidyarthi, Aamir Bashir Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj IMDB Rating: 8/10

8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Release year: 2014

2014 Where to watch: Netflix

Haider deals with a very complex situation of a young man who thinks that her mother's new husband is the killer of his father. Are his loved ones also involved in this?

7. Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha Director: Dibakar Banerjee

Dibakar Banerjee IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Release year: 2010

2010 Where to watch: JioCinema

In Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha, the relatable topics of casting couch, complexities of modern relationships, and self-discovery in the gen-z world were shown with a gripping storyline.

8. Agneepath

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Kanika Tiwari, Katrina Kaif

Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Kanika Tiwari, Katrina Kaif Director: Karan Malhotra

Karan Malhotra IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama

Action, Drama Release year: 2012

2012 Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

A ruthless Vijay grows up after his father was wrongfully killed by Kancha Cheena. The story takes an interesting turn when he attempts revenge by having a good relationship with Rauf Lala, a local kingpin.

Apart from these, Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, Omkara, Maqbool, Gulaal, Rakht Charitra, Sarkar, Zila Ghaziabad, Shootout At Wadala, and many other movies deliver plot situations something like Gangs of Wasseypur. With this handful of movies, sort your weekend to binge-watch them with your friends on the above-mentioned leading OTT platforms.

