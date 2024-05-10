Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Will Nikola Jokic Play Against Timberwolves on May 10?

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals tonight and after losing the first two games, it’s basically a do-or-die game for the Nuggets. The Nuggets fans will be hoping that Nikola Jokic will be in his best form as he is officially not on the injury list for game 3 at Target Center in Minnesota.

Nikola Jokic won the MVP award this season and he has been a walking triple-double machine for the Nuggets throughout the season. The defending champion has been averaging 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9 assists per game in the regular season.

Will Nikola Jokic Play Against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tonight?

Nikola Jokic is all set to suit up for the Nuggets in game 3 at Target Center against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Serbian superstar averaged 24 points, 12 rebounds, and 8.5 assists in the first two games against the Timberwolves but it wasn’t enough as the Nuggets lost both games.

Can Jokic Lead the Nuggets to a Win in Game 3?

Nikola Jokic struggled with his scoring in game 2 as the Serbian was often double-teamed by the Minnesota defense the Nuggets suffered a 26-point loss and went down 2-0 in the series. Jokic will have to up the ante scoring-wise in game 3 if the Nuggets have to start their comeback in the series. Another mediocre game in terms of scoring can be a curtain for the Nuggets from this year's playoffs.

