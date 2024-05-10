Srikanth Box Office Day 1: Rajkummar Rao fronted biographical drama takes a slow start; Netts Rs 2.25 crores

Srikanth directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyothika and Sharad Kelkar among others, took a slow theatrical start of Rs 2.25 crores nett at the Indian box office. While the numbers of Srikanth are low, they are still ok considering the current box office scenario where most films are neither able to take starts, nor able to manage good lifetime numbers. The last time a Hindi film attained a theatrical hit status was Shaitaan and since then, there have been a few decent runners but none that can be classified as a hit.

Srikanth Opens With Collections Of Rs 2.25 Crores Nett At The Indian Box Office

Srikanth's opening of Rs 2.25 crores is better than word of mouth driven films like 12th Fail, Laapataa Ladies, Madgaon Express and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, and this start can prove to be very beneficial in the long run because the day 1 sets the base for the days ahead. While 12th Fail went on to nett Rs 57.50 crores after a little over a crore start, Laapataa Ladies with a Rs 70 lakh start, ended up doing around Rs 18-19 crores. Both Madgaon Express and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar did 20 times their opening day number and this is what the target for Srikanth would be. The actual word of mouth for the Rajkummar Rao starrer will be known by how well it holds on Monday.

Srikanth Has Released Alongside Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

Srikanth is not a high budgeted movie and its costs have more or less been recovered by non-theatrical rights. The theatrical share will essentially act as the film's profits. However, to be classified as a hit, it must do over Rs 50 crores. Srikanth released along side Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes and the movie has done pretty similar business. Neither of the films is eating into eachother's business, since they cater to a different set of audience and there is enough exhibition to accomodate both movies.

The Day Wise Nett India Business Of Srikanth Is As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.25 crores Total Rs 2.25 crores nett on day 1

Watch the Srikanth Trailer

About Srikanth

Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, is the extraordinary story of Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who revolutionalized the Indian Education System and Indian Business System.

Srikanth In Theatres

Srikanth plays at a theatre near you, now. You can book your tickets for the film from the box office or from online ticketing applications.

