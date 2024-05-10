Netflix has addressed the controversy around editing out boos aimed at Kim Kardashian during her set at Tom Brady's roast special. A top executive at the streaming giant revealed that the reality star did not ask for the negative audience reaction to be removed, clarifying it was a standard post-production practice for comedy specials.

Netflix Exec Robbie Praw Speaks Out

Robbie Praw, Netflix's vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, told The Hollywood Reporter that Kardashian had no say in the decision to omit the booing from the final version. "Post edits are standard practice for comedy specials and happen in live broadcasts, whether that's subtitles, adding things or removing things that we can't do when it's streaming live," Praw explained.

He emphasized that editing out certain moments is simply part of the live experience, adding, "It's part of, quite frankly, the fun of watching it live to not miss those things. But I will just say this, in addition to that, that no talent were consulted as part of that."

What was the Kim Kardashian Booing Incident?

During the May 5 live broadcast of "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" from The Kia Forum, Kardashian was met with loud boos as she took the stage. The jeers nearly drowned out her opening joke about Kevin Hart's height before the host intervened to calm the crowd.

However, in the version currently streaming on Netflix, the booing is nowhere to be found. Instead, it skips straight to Kardashian's punchline after being introduced by Hart.

Despite the rocky start, the SKIMS founder powered through her set, taking jabs at Brady with jokes about dating rumors and her infamous sex tape scandal. "Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were," she quipped. "And I'd never say if we did or not—I'd just release the tape."

While the boos were ultimately edited out, Netflix left in a disclaimer noting the special was "edited from a previous livestream."

The star-studded "Greatest Roast of All Time" featured comedians like Nikki Glaser and Jeff Ross poking fun at the legendary quarterback, as well as appearances from Brady's former teammates.

