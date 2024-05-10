Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik gets engaged to girlfriend Amira; drops mesmerizing PICS from ceremony

Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik is all set to get married to an Emirati girl named Amira. He has shared the joyous news of his wedding through a video on his social media handles. After the announcement, fans went gaga over his wedding news.

Amidst this, Adbu dropped his engagement ceremony pictures with Amira which they had on April 24 this year.

Abdu Rozik's engagement ceremony pictures with Amira

On May 10, a while ago, Abdu Rozik took to his Instagram account and shared two happy pictures from his engagement ceremony with his girlfriend Amira.

The couple is set to marry each other in July. In the pictures, Abdu was seen showing the heart-shaped diamond ring to his bride-to-be while the other picture gave a glimpse of them getting engaged. Sharing the pictures, he captioned with the date of their engagement which was April 24.

Have a look:

Abdu Rozik set to tie the knot with Amira in July

Abdu further wrote in the caption, “I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am.”

In the clip, he was heard saying, “Hi guys, this is Abdu Rozik, and you know, I am 20 years old. I have a dream to fall in love. It’s been my dream and suddenly I find that girl who’s respecting me, giving me too much love and…I am too much excited. Guys, I have one surprise for you.”

More about Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik gained fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss 16. He appeared in Bigg Boss 17 as a guest and won hearts by professing his affection for Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya, presenting her with a red rose and sharing a romantic dance. After his exit from the Bigg Boss house, Abdu was also spotted enjoying dinner with the Udaariyaan actress.

