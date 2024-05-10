Kriti Sanon talks about her idea of an ideal partner; 'Someone who is just real'

Kriti Sanon is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She has been in the industry for almost a decade. In her significant career, the actress has managed to delight fans with a variety of roles. The year 2024 was quite a remarkable one for her with two successive hits including Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor and Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

Both movies received positive reviews and performed well at the box office. With her consecutive hits, the actress has solidified her presence among the top actresses. On the other hand, fans are also intrigued to know about her love life. In a recent interview, the actress spilled beans on the idea of her ideal partner. Read to know ahead.

Kriti Sanon on her idea of an ideal partner

Basking in the glory of two consecutive successes, Kriti Sanon was recently in conversation with Film Companion. During the conversation, she was asked, referring to another interview of hers, about how she wants to have a value system and another long list of qualities. However, for a woman like her who is successful, smart, beautiful and financially independent, will it be possible for her to find a guy who would match up to all these qualities?

In response to this, the actress laughed off and mentioned, “I don’t know. Does the guy have to match up to all that? I don’t know, I don’t think.” She further highlighted how the pressure is often put on what one ‘wants’ rather than what one ‘needs’.

“I feel we put too much pressure to on I want this, this, this. What you want and what you need might also be different. I might feel I want someone like this who is like this, whose like that but what I might need actually might just be like simplistic thing, someone who is just real, who can make me laugh, I’ve a connect with, who I can talk to for hours, who respects me and my work and I think those things are also way more important. I don’t think someone needs to match up to me but to hold his own that is more important and to be secure absolutely and that’s very important,” opined Crew actress.

She further continued by stating that one needs to be very secure in oneself first and hold their own rather than matching up to her.

When Kriti Sanon talked about the qualities of her ideal partner, confirming being a die-hard romantic

It is worth mentioning that last year during a conversation at India Today Conclave, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress had confirmed her relationship status to be single “for a while”. She had also highlighted the kinds of qualities she wanted in her partner.

The actress further admitted to being a die-hard romantic person and that she wanted to be in love. Mentioning the qualities she wants in her partner, she had remarked, “I want someone who has a lot of love, and honesty. I do get attracted to people who are ambitious, and driven, and inspire me in some way. I always need that inspiration in a partner. And yes, hopefully taller than me, that kind of disqualifies a lot of people. But, hopefully, that,” further adding a good human being with a good heart, love, real and honesty.

On the professional front, after tasting the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Do Patti. The upcoming film also stars Kajol, Shaheer Sheikh, and Tanvi Azmi in key roles.

