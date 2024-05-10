The Rock Vs Cody Rhodes Planned for WrestleMania 41 with THIS Special Stipulation: WWE Report

This year's WrestleMania 40 was one of the best showcases of immortals of all time; one of the main reasons that made WrestleMania XL an absolute stunner was the saga between The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare accomplished his mission after he managed to stop The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, and The Rock, and WWE Universe has stepped into a new era led by Cody Rhodes.

After WrestleMania 40, during Monday Night Raw, The Rock crashed Cody Rhodes' champion promo. The Final Boss made it clear to the WWE Universe that he's heading back to Hollywood for now. However, he promised to return and confront Cody Rhodes soon. The American Nightmare saga with the Tribal Chief may be over, but the tale between him and The Final Boss is just getting started.

A recent report by WOR suggests that Cody Rhodes and The Rock are scheduled to wrestle each other at WrestleMania 41, with a special stipulation of a champion vs champion matchup.

Per a report by WOR, "At this point, the show is scheduled to feature Cody Rhodes vs The Rock. Dwayne Johnson's idea is the WWE title vs. the People's title. Those in WWE have noted that there is no guarantee Rhodes will be champion at that time, which is where the people's belt comes in. But so many things can change over the course of a year."

When Will Roman Reigns Return

Roman Reigns, the former WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, has solidified his place in history as one of the all-time greats in the wrestling world. With his presence in the ring as The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns has left an indelible mark on the industry that will never be forgotten.

Roman Reigns lost his title at WrestleMania 40 and is currently on a break with no return date set. During his absence, Solo Sikoa from The Bloodline refused to follow Roman Reigns' orders, removed Jimmy Uso from the group, and declared himself as the new tribal chief. He has also brought in Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to create Bloodline 2.0.

Experts and fans are speculating about Roman Reigns' return timeline, but in the meantime, a new feud is brewing between the Bloodline and Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. This rivalry may set the stage for Roman Reigns to make his grand entrance and confront the new Bloodline alongside his OG faction, The Head of the Table, possibly at Summer Slam 2024.

