Julian Edelman REVEALS Reality Behind Tom Brady's Potential NFL Comeback Amidst Viral Speculations; Rumors Explained

There have been rumors for a while that Tom Brady could make a potential comeback. The NFL legend's former teammate Julian Edelman recently came forward to clarify the status of Brady's comeback and if it's even a possibility. Here's what the former wide receiver said about his ex-partner.

What Did Julian Edelman Say About Tom Brady's NFL Comeback?

Ever since Tom Brady announced his retirement last year, fans have been all about when the NFL legend will be back in the game. In fact, Brady even claimed in a recent podcast interview how he would consider taking the offer calls if the teams that he likes would come to him.

Julian Edelman, Brady's former teammate during his time at New England Patriots, revealed if what the rumors have been around him are true. Sitting down over a discussion with FoxNews, Julian Edelman dismissed the idea of Brady coming back into the league.

Also Read: Taylor Swift HINTS at Marriage Plans With Travis Kelce in ‘So High School’ From New TTPD Album

When Julian asked about Brady making a comeback, Julian Edelman wrote, "No, bro! The guy is in St. Tropez right now. That whole thing with the interview, I saw it. The wording was if someone got hurt late in the season, do you think you can do it? And Tom's a confident guy," Julian replied. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Concluding his statement, the former cornerback wrote, "He definitely thinks he can go do it. Is he going to do it? I don't think so. Probably not." Julian Edelman isn't wrong here. In fact, there isn't any rock that Brady has not turned so he had to come back in the league.

Advertisement

Also Read: Did Taylor Swift Refer to Travis Kelce’s Teammate Kadarius Toney in New Album? Fans Believe WR May Get Dissed Soon

Advertisement

The former NFL player walked off the field after finishing 23 seasons and winning seven Super Bowl rings. Besides, he's currently in a contract with Fox for 10 years, per which he'll start working as a commentator, starting the 2024 season. So unless it's an irresistible offer, Brady isn't coming back anytime soon.