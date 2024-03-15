Paul Skenes, known for his collegiate career with Louisiana State and the Air Force Falcons, was selected as the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft. His achievements include winning the prestigious 2023 Dick Howser Trophy, being named National Player of the Year, and National Pitcher of the Year.

Interestingly, Skenes' personal life has also garnered attention. In the summer of 2023, he began a relationship with LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. The couple's bond was forged through their shared experiences at LSU. Owing to the highly publicized relationship with Olivia, Paul Skenes has acknowledged the difficulties that come with being under scrutiny but he finds comfort in the mutual understanding and support shared with his partner.

Today, Paul Skenes, a highly-touted Pittsburgh Pirates prospect, has made headlines for his show-stopping performance on the first day of MLB’s Spring Breakout Series.

And, his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne took to her Instagram Story to celebrate­ her boyfriend's impressive­ performance. Reposting MLB’s official account’s post about Paul Skenes, Dunne wrote, “Slayed.”

When the­ Major League Baseball (MLB) organization re­posted Olivia's Instagram story on X, formerly Twitter, and applauded her support for Paul, fans e­xpressed their disple­asure. They made­ comparisons to the NFL’s wild promotion of content relate­d to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during the last season.

One fan wrote, "This is your version of Taylor Swift isn’t it?"

"Let’s just stop this right now. This isn’t a Taylor Swift / Travis Kelce situation. First and last post of this," wrote another fan.

"I expect this type of content from like Jomboy, not MLB," read a comment from a third fan.

"Influencer content on the official MLB page," commented one fan.

"Oh no, she’s gonna be the MLB’s Taylor Swift," commented a fifth fan.

One comment read, "Great, Taylor Swift 2.0."

Paul Skenes’ strong performance on the first day of MLB’s Spring Breakout Series

During the game, Skenes showed his power on the mound by easily striking out batters. At one point, he threw a blazing 101 mph pitch to retire Jackson Holliday. Skenes consistently delivered pitches over 100 mph.

What is the MLB Spring Breakout Series?

MLB Spring Breakout is an event that highlights the up-and-coming stars of baseball. The games feature top prospects from each MLB team. The inaugural event took place on March 14 and will continue till March 17, during Spring Training. It will be broadcast on various platforms, including MLB.tv, ESPN+, MLB Network, and local networks.