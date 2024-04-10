Justin Gaethje vs Islam Makhachev: Why Did UFC BMF Star Dismiss Possibilities Of Lightweight Championship Fight In October?

Justin Gaethje is one of the most popular names in the UFC. Amassing a record of 25 wins and 4 losses, The Highlight has managed to emerge as a tough contender in the lightweight division.

The current BMF Champion has previously had several back-and-forths with Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev. Since both fighters have displayed promising performances, a match-up between the two is inevitable.

Justin Gaethje does not want to fight Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi

BMF Champion Justin Gaethje is set to face Max Holloway at UFC 300 this weekend. Both fighters seem prepared to enter the octagon to engage in a warfare that was promised.

In the recent press tour, Gaethje touched on the upcoming BMF fight and his eagerly-awaited match-up against Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship belt.

The American fighter had previously stated his desire to face the Russian contender in November following his potential victory against Holloway. However, the UFC has planned to host two events in Abu Dhabi in the year 2024.

Gaethje appears to show dissatisfaction regarding this plan. When asked about his potential match-up against the Lightweight Champion, Gathje replied, “I’d rather fight in June than fight in Abu Dhabi.”

The Highlight expressed his hatred towards fighting Islam Makhachev in October since the Russian Champion was already rumored to have a fight set up during the month. The American fighter then proceeded to outline his plans regarding the highly anticipated Lightweight Championship fight.

“I think, ideally, we fight in Madison Square Garden,” said Justin Gaethje. The Highlight desires his fight against Makhachev to be held in the 19,500-seater arena in New York City.

Gaethje also expressed his concerns regarding UFC’s capabilities to host a fight in Abu Dhabi disregarding his dissatisfaction. “I’m sure the UFC might try to put him in Abu Dhabi. And, if that’s where the road takes me, that’s where I go,” said The Highlight.

A fight between Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje is considered to be one of the most anticipated fights of 2024. Following The Highlight’s potential victory against Holloway, a title fight between the two is rumored to be set up during November.

Max Holloway goes off on Islam Makhachev for missing Justin Gaethje's fight in February

In a recent interview, UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev touched on the BMF bout between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway at UFC 300. The Russian contender proceeded to express his disinterest in the fight, calling it ‘useless.’

On Former UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson’s YouTube channel, Holloway responded to Islam Makhachev regarding these claims. The fighter also accused the Russian fighter of missing the fight with Justin Gaethje in February.

“Brother, you should’ve fought Justin in February,” said Max Holloway. Islam Makhachev took the fight against Alexander Volkanovski in February 2023 instead of fighting Gaethje in the lightweight division.

The Hawaiian Champion also addressed Islam Makhachev’s claims regarding the inability to get into fights. “He’s complaining like “I can’t get fights” I’m like, you’re only fighting around the times that you want to fight,” directed Blessed at the Russian Champion.

Meanwhile, Max Holloway is set to face Justin Gaethje for the BMF belt at the highly-anticipated UFC 300. As an underdog concerning betting odds, Blessed looks to shock the world with his migration to the lightweight division to put on a show.

