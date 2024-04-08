Dustin Poirier Vs Islam Makhachev: Justin Gaethje Shares His Predictions on Highly-Anticipated Fight

Justin Gaethje is widely regarded as one of the toughest fighters in the UFC. With notable victories against Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, The Highlight has cemented a name for himself in the organization as a fighter who never fails to deliver.

His previous opponent Dustin Poirier was called out by UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev. Their rivalry appears to be stronger than ever as their potential fight date arrives. Recently, Gaethje provided his thoughts on this match-up.

Justin Gaethje’s thoughts on Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier

Following Dustin Poirier’s dominant victory against Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299, Islam Makhachev had opened up to a potential fight against The Diamond. Since then, the fighters have been calling each other out and fans are waiting for a fixed date for the match-up.

Justin Gaethje, who also shares a strong rivalry with Islam Makhachev, offered his opinion regarding Poirier facing the Russian contender in June.

In an interview with Shak MMA, The Highlight had a few words to spare for Makhachev. “He has to fight somebody. It is hard for him to believe that Tsarukyan, Oliveira, me or Holloway would be ready or want to fight in June,” said Gaethje.

The American fighter touched on Islam’s interest to fight during the summer. The Highlight then went on to indirectly predict Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier.

“If I’m Makhachev, I wanna take that fight because I think that I win that fight," said Justin Gaethje. The BMF champion believes the Russian contender’s ability to withstand the challenges posed by The Diamond can help him defend his title as the UFC Lightweight Champion.

Arman Tsarukiyan vs Charles Oliveira is another co-main event at UFC 300 that fans are thrilled to witness. Gaethje expressed his desire to see Makhachev face the winner of the previously mentioned bout.

“He’s gonna have to fight the winner of Tsarukiyan and Oliveira in June, July. The winner of that fight is gonna have to fight me in November,” said Gaethje. The Highlight seems to have the outlook for his career planned out for the year 2024.

Gaethje appears to be interested in fighting Islam Makhachev himself after the Poirier fight. Although Makhachev is yet to respond, fans are thrilled to witness the potential bout between The Highlight and the Dagestani.

Islam Makhachev states Justin Gaethje Vs Max Holloway to be a useless fight

Lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway will face each other for the BMF title belt at UFC 300. This fight garnered a lot of attention from combat sports enthusiasts and fighters alike.

However, one fighter in particular seems to show his dismissal regarding this match-up. He is none other than UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev. The Russian contender recently spoke on the interest he has regarding this bout and the meaning behind the BMF title.

“This is useless fight for useless belt,” claimed Islam Makhachev. The Russian contender looks like isn’t the biggest fan of the highly coveted BMF title.

“Nobody gains nothing from this fight,” said the Russian champion. Makhachev has opened up on his opportunities for potential fights against Arman Tsarukiyan, Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

The fighter looks to defend his title against these contenders and become the best lightweight champion of all time.

