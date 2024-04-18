Justin Verlander’s Wife Kate Upton Highlights Contrasting Energies Between Pitcher and Position Player Wives in MLB

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are one of the biggest “It” couples in the sports world. But it hasn’t been easier for the actress to become the MLB wife she is today.

"It's like I was watching 'The Real Housewives' but with baseball," Kate Upton told Andy Cohen in a recent interview about initial times during her relationship with her now-husband, Astros pitcher Justin Verlander. "I didn't love to be involved in it, but I loved to just watch."

Kate and Justin began their relationship in 2014 and tied the knot in 2017. However, Kate mentioned that the significant others of the other players were not exactly happy about her inclusion. She attributed this to being judged for not standing by Justin during his supposed "struggles" in the lower leagues, even though he did not actually face any hardships. Justin only spent around two months in the lower leagues. Upton stated, "He never had to struggle.”

With 162 games in the MLB season, Kate must spend a significant amount of time with the spouses of other baseball players. She continued, "You'd think it would be more of a professional workspace, and you're the wives of this business, but that is not how they look at it," she said.

Know why Kate Upton thinks Pitcher and Position Player Wives are different from each other

Explaining using the contrasting energies, Kate Upton said, “I feel like I might get in trouble for this,” Kate added. “I think that pitchers’ wives are a little different than position-player wives, because position-player wives — they play every single game, so they can’t be as connected to every single play. I feel there’s like an energy, a more nervous energy, with starting-pitcher wives, because it’s once every five days.”

Justin was chosen by the Detroit Tigers in 2004 and remained there until 2017 when he was traded to the Houston Astros and earned his first World Series victory. Justin departed the Astros following their 2022 championship season to pitch for the New York Mets in 2023, then returned to Houston later that year. He has nine MLB All-Star appearances and three Cy Young Awards.

How did Kate Upton and Justin Verlander meet?

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander should attribute their ideal relationship to baseball — specifically to an MLB ad. Upton, 30, and Verlander, 39, met in early 2012 while filming an advertisement for the Major League Baseball 2K12 computer game. Verlander, then a pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, stated that he felt Upton was cute and wanted to take his shot.

Verlander proposed in 2016, and the pair moved to Houston the following year when the right-hander was dealt to the Astros in the middle of the season. Less than three months later, Houston won the World Series, and the couple married in Italy.

