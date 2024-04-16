How Did Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers Teammates React To USD 16 Million Betting Scandal? Find Out

Tyler Glasnow, a Dodgers teammate and Los Angeles pitcher, backed Shohei Ohtani in the gambling incident involving Ohtani's former translator, Ippei Mizuhara. Glasnow stated that there was never any doubt about Ohtani's innocence in the clubhouse.

Federal Prosecutor Martin Estrada said that Mizuhara moved over $16 million from Shohei Ohtani's bank accounts, reportedly lied to the bank to steal the money, and posed as Ohtani to persuade them to allow the payments.

Shohei Ohtani was never seen “worried” says Tyler Glasnow

According to the allegations, Mizuhara reportedly made around 19,000 bets between December 2021 and January 2024. Despite the claim, Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers teammates supported him, with starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow admitting that he never questioned Ohtani's innocence.

Appearing on "The Chris Rose Rotation" podcast, he told host Chris Rose, "We all supported Ohtani from the beginning. We knew it was a comprehensive staff and suspected that Ippei was doing strange things. We never saw him worried about the situation. Fortunately, now he will be able to focus on what really matters."

Glasnow has been a tremendous acquisition for the Dodgers, especially because Ohtani will not be able to pitch until 2025 following elbow surgery.

Glasnow delivered an outstanding outing against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. He equaled his career-best of 14 strikeouts, the most by a Dodgers pitcher in more than four years. He gave up only three hits and became only the seventh Dodgers pitcher in history to not walk anyone.

Shohei Ohtani claims he has no involvement in the betting scandal

In the most recent escalation, Ohtani stated that he had no role in Mizuhara's betting and was a victim of fraud. Court records subsequently absolved him of all participation.

As previously stated, Ohtani appears to have played a significant role in Glasnow signing a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in December. After only one week after signing with the Dodgers, he sent Glasnow a video inviting him to join him in Los Angeles.

According to reports, Mizuhara, 39, is accused of stealing $16 million from Ohtani to pay off debts to an unlicensed bookie, resulting in large gambling losses of $40 million. He recently turned himself in to the authorities and was released after posting a $25,000 bail.

