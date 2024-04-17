The Golden State Warriors are out of the playoffs for the 2023-2024 season. They were eliminated in the NBA Play-In Tournament by the Sacramento Kings. This loss marked their third time missing the playoffs in the last five years, including two previous eliminations in the play-in tournament.

Now, Phoenix Suns' Jusuf Nurkić seems to be enjoying the Warriors' elimination. He has reacted to the same, expressing his delight at the Warriors’ exit.

Following Warriors versus Kings, Jusuf took to X to post a Looney Tunes-related GIF with the message, "That's all, folks."

The tweet garnered 984.2K views and counting! "That's all Folks!" is the iconic closing line used in the Looney Tunes cartoons. For the unversed, Jusuf’s happiness stems from his tension with Warriors’ Draymond Green.

How Did Fans React to Jusuf Nurkic’s Revelling in Warriors’ Downfall?

Once Jusuf Nurkic’s post on X went viral, here’s how NBA buffs jumped in to come up with their opinions:

“Karma going to hit when the Suns lose in the first round,” wrote one fan.

"NBA needs more guys that hate each other. This is fun," commented another fan.

“JUSUF NURKIC ACCOLADES: Nothing,” read a third comment.

“This would be funny if u weren’t a horrendous basketball player,” wrote a fourth fan.

“Ur a joke bro, DRAYMOND lives rent-free in your head,” read a fifth comment hinting at the Jusuf Nurkic- Draymond Green controversy.

Jusuf Nurkic- Draymond Green Drama

The controversy between Jusuf Nurkic and Draymond Green began in December 2023 and continued into February 2024. In a December game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, Green struck Nurkic in the face with a forceful blow.

This resulted in a Flagrant 2 foul and Green's immediate ejection. The severity of the blow led to an indefinite suspension for Green and the NBA required him to meet certain conditions before returning.

Nurkic publicly criticized Green, stating he "needs help" and questioning his ability to learn from the incident. Green reportedly apologized to Nurkic. After his reinstatement, Green downplayed the situation and expressed confusion over Nurkic's comments.

When the Warriors and Suns met again in February 2024, tensions remained high. Media reports suggested trash talk and taunting between the two players throughout the game.

Following the game, Nurkic expressed doubt about Green's supposed change. The Suns' center suggested that Green hadn't learned his lesson and would repeat the offense.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns are in the playoffs! They clinched the 6th seed and are currently playing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. In fact, their first-round series is already underway.

What are the Chances Of Phoneix Suns Winning the Championship This Season?

The Suns boast a trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal which is a major advantage in the playoffs. Also, the Suns are a great shooting team. They are ranking tied for 6th in the NBA for 3-point percentage. This can open up the offense and punish defenses. Additionally, they also have a solid defensive unit, which is crucial for winning in the playoffs.

Did Phoneix Suns Ever Win an NBA Championship?

The Phoenix Suns haven't won an NBA championship yet. They've had a lot of success reaching the playoffs and even the Finals. The Suns have made it to the NBA Finals three times (1976, 1993, 2021) but lost each series in six games.