Jokić Brothers – All You Need To Know About Nikola, Strahinja and Nemanja Jokić

The Jokic brothers are one of the most famous set of brothers in the sports industry right now. The brothers had a liking for the game of basketball from a young age.

Stranhinja, Nemanja, and Nikola Jokic were raised by their father, Branislav Jokić, and his wife in Sombor, Serbia, the family's hometown.

He worked as an agricultural engineer and raised his sons to put his family first on every occasion.

Nikola was chosen by the Denver Nuggets in the 2014 NBA Draft, and he became a member of the team the following year.

Throughout his professional basketball career, he has won multiple awards, including the 2023 NBA Championship, two NBA MVP Awards, the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award, and five trips to the NBA All-Star Game.

While addressing reporters about juggling career and family at the 2023 NBA Finals, Nikola stated, "Basketball is not the main thing in my life and probably never going to be."

"And to be completely honest, I enjoy it because, at home, there are more important things than basketball."

The Jokic brothers appear to be your ordinary supportive family members at first glance.

Advertisement

Strahinja and Nemanja Jokic are well-known for being at all of their younger brother's games and for their passionate behavior on the sidelines.

But there's more to it than meets the eye—the two Serbians are fascinating people.

Here is everything you need to know about Strahinja, and Nemanja Jokić, from their early years spent in Serbia to their significant relocation to the United States for Nikola's NBA career.

ALSO READ: Watch: When LeBron James Hilariously Stole Kevin Hart’s Drink and Gave It to Drake During an NBA All-Star Game

Strahinja Jokic

Strahinja Jokic, the oldest of three brothers, was born in 1985. Like his younger brother Nikola Jokic, who was named MVP twice, Strahinja loves basketball. He served as Nikola's inspiration for going to the NBA.

The 6-foot-8 Serbian played basketball throughout much of his childhood in Europe. He was introduced to the game of basketball at an early age by his parents.

Nikola felt pretty confident about pursuing basketball full-time since he was ten years younger than his brother and had played all over the continent. He didn't want to imitate his brother, though, and just wanted to be his own person on the court.

In 2017, Nikola told Bleacher Report that the playstyle of the elder brother was like that of Kendrick Perkins. "He's not that talented," Nikola sarcastically remarked. "However, he doesn't like losing."

As the older brother, Strahinja immediately took on the role of being a steadfast protector and cheerleader for his younger superstar brother.

He gained a reputation for always being there for Nikola during games, cheering him on enthusiastically from the sidelines.

It looks like he got this trait from his father as Nikola said in 2017: “Our dad is passionate about watching the games. He yells and screams. No one likes sitting around him.”

Strahinja has been arrested in the past

Strahinja has a questionable history.

In 2019, he was arrested for assault. Allegedly, he pushed and choked a woman in his apartment while under the influence of alcohol.

When she tried to escape to the balcony for help, he stopped her and threatened to continue choking her until she lost consciousness.

Advertisement

The woman was able to send a message for assistance using a computer.

The person who received the message from the woman called the cops to rescue her.

Charges against Strahinja included two misdemeanors, a felony of second-degree assault, false imprisonment, and obstruction of phone.

In the end, he entered a guilty plea in February 2020 to a misdemeanor count of trespassing and a felony of obstruction of phone service.

The remaining accusations were dropped.

A deferred sentence was given to him.

If he adhered to the conditions of his unsupervised probation and didn't commit any new crimes before February 3, 2022, he would not be penalized.

As a result, the criminal prosecution against Strahinja was dropped.

ALSO READ: Watch: LeBron James Hilariously Daps up Stephen Curry After Catching Him Admiring His NBA All-Star Jersey

Nemanja Jokic

Nemanja Jokic is the second oldest of the three brothers. He was born in 1984.

Growing up, he played basketball as well. At six feet six, he was the shortest of the three but the first to make a mark successfully.

Nemanja attended the University of Detroit Mercy to play Division I basketball. He averaged 3.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game during his tenure with the Titans.

However, he changed his career as he grew old. He is a professional fighter, so his athletic ability extends beyond basketball. His career as an MMA fighter started in 2019.

Nemanja hasn't entered the ring in a while, but he has a perfect 3-0 record and has won all his fights by knockout.

He has also competed in amateur Muay Thai tournaments, including the 2021 Sparta Combat League: Army vs. Marines event where he defeated William Vandervier.

The brothers are uncles to Nikola’s daughter

In September 2021, Nikola and his wife, Natalija Jokić, welcomed their daughter, Ognjena Jokić.

When her father's team defeated the Miami Heat to win the 2023 NBA Championship, she was in the stands supporting her him alongside her mother and uncles.

"I believe that everyone with a wife and children ought to be content with the people in their lives," Nikola said in an interview with Arena Sport.

Advertisement

"When you have a normal life, it lifts you up and only helps you."

The brothers always got Jokic’s back

Nemanja Jokic and Strahinja came into the limelight in 2021 after a video of them needing to be restrained by Nuggets security guards went viral.

In the third quarter of Game 4 of the Suns-Nuggets series, Nikola Jokic fouled Cameron Payne and because of that, he was ejected.

Devin Booker went after Jokic after the incident.

That's what made Nemanja and Strahinja almost dash to the court to support their younger brother. Luckily, the Jokic brothers were able to be restrained by Denver security.

The Jokic Brothers Vs. Morris Brothers

The Morris twins are a notable pair of NBA brothers. Marcus Morris and Markieff Morris are recognized for being tough on the court and never backing down from a fight.

There was an incident involving Markieff Morris and Nikola Jokic on the court, which escalated to a full-blown Twitter war off the court.

During the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, Jokic was dribbling up the court in the final minutes of the fourth quarter when Markieff Morris from the Heat made a tough foul.

Jokic shoved Markieff from behind in anger. Morris stayed on the ground for a long while, but eventually, he walked to the locker room.

Due to his involvement in the altercation, Markieff was fined $50,000 and Nikola received a one-game suspension.

According to the Associated Press, Markieff also suffered whiplash from the shove and was sidelined for four months.

Marcus Morris tweeted about the incident and after that, in 2021 Strahinja and Nemanja set up a Twitter account specifically to reply to their messages.

Advertisement

Marcus Morris Sr. who was a player for the Clippers at that time, tweeted about the event: "Waited till bro turned his back smh. NOTED.”

To this Strahinja and Nemanja responded to Marcus. “You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother!"

"Your brother made a dirty play first,” they wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “If you want to make a step further, be sure we will be waiting for you !!”

ALSO READ: Michael Jordan or LeBron James? Larry Bird Weighs In on NBA GOAT Debate With Huge Statement