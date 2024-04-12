Kim Kardashian's CONTROVERSIAL Take on OJ Simpson Accusing Ex-49ers of Breaking Her Family 'Apart' Resurfaces

The recent death of OJ Simpson has reignited discussions surrounding one of the most infamous trials in American history. Kim Kardashian's candid remarks about the impact of Simpson's trial on her family have resurfaced, shedding light on the divisive nature of the case and its lasting effects.

The Trauma and Family Loyalties

In an interview with David Letterman on his Netflix show "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," Kim Kardashian opened up about the infamous trial. "It kind of tore our family apart, I'd say, for the whole time of the trial," she admitted. The trial's impact on the Kardashian family was profound, as Kim described feeling torn apart by the conflicting opinions within her household and they struggled to reconcile their loyalty to their parents with their own beliefs.

"My mum was sitting with Nicole's parents and Kourtney and I were sitting right behind OJ," she remembered, "And we look over at my mum and she's giving us this death stare." Kim elaborated on the different perspectives within her family, noting the contrasting reactions of her parents. While Kris was vocal about her convictions regarding Simpson's guilt, Robert Kardashian's support for his friend created tension within the family.

The Trial and Divisions: Kim’s Interview

Robert Kardashian (left) at OJ Simpson Trial

OJ Simpson's trial for the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1994 captivated the nation. Part of Simpson's defense team was Robert Kardashian, father to Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian. The trial deeply divided the Kardashian family, as Kris Jenner, Robert's ex-wife, believed strongly in Simpson's guilt.

Kris Jenner

"My mum was extremely vocal on her feelings, She believed that her friend was murdered by him and that was really traumatizing for her." But with her father, it was a whole different situation. "So we didn't really know what to believe or whose side to take as kids 'cause we didn't want to hurt one of our parents' feelings."

In the interview, Kim Kardashian also opened up about the impact of Simpson's trial on her family dynamics. She recounted a tense moment when OJ called their house during dinner, seeking to speak with Kris. Kim's recollections about her family show the enduring effects of one of the most notorious trials in American history.

