Kylian Mbappe sues Kebab shop owner after PSG star 'lost it' over mockery in bizarre row; Details inside

Kylian Mbappe will soon be part of the Spanish giants Real Madrid but The PSG star is not making headlines for his transfer. Instead, he is in the news as he is suing a kebab owner. Being a global personality entails several issues that the average individual does not have to deal with, not the least of which is others using you as a description for their bread. Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to join Real Madrid this summer, is suing a Marseille kebab shop over using his name in their promotional copy.

ESPN's Julien Lawrence reports that Mohamed Henni, a Marseille supporter with 1.8 million Instagram followers, received a certified letter on Wednesday morning from Mbappés' lawyer, Delphine Verheyden, on behalf of KMA, the company he founded to handle all of his sponsors, merchandise, and image rights.

The letter said, "Mr Henni uses Kylian Mbappe's name for commercial and promotional ends, without having obtained explicit prior consent."

According to Henni's menu, "baker round bread" which is "as round as Mbappé's skull" is used to make the Klüb kebab. Henni is under eight days to remove Mbappe's name from the menu or face legal action for failing to get the player's permission for commercial use.

Mohamed Henni “can’t believe” Kylian Mbappe suing him

Henni, who has 1.8 million Instagram followers, criticized the football player for pursuing him over a seemingly little issue after receiving the letter. He angrily said, “A player of this level has the time to think about me. He [Mbappe] is using his time and money to attack me. I am not hurting anyone, I am a humorist. Are you not embarrassed? Launching a legal complaint for absolutely nothing?”

Advertisement

Henni brought up the fact that other players were also made fun of at his restaurant, including the French World Cup champion. Dimitri Payet, a former star of West Ham and Marseille, has a savory pancake dedicated to him. The influencer said that although the seasoned midfield player had not complained, someone as well-known as Mbappe had targeted him.

"He [Payet] is a player with values, Mbappe has completely lost it,” added Henni. More than any other player in the league, Mbappe has taken an aggressive stance in safeguarding his image rights. He even got into a legal battle with the French Football Federation about the use of his likeness. Additionally, it's believed that he is in negotiations with Real Madrid to keep a sizable amount of his image rights should he sign with Los Blancos.

ALSO READ: Kylian Mbappe Tells PSG He Is Leaving As A Free Agent At The End Of The Season: Report