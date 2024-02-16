Kylian Mbappe Tells PSG He Is Leaving As A Free Agent At The End Of The Season: Report

We are seeing the last of Kylian Mbappe at PSG. It was already being reported that the French national team captain is playing his last season for PSG. The big news is Kylian Mbappe is going to leave the club as a free agent. It came as a surprise as many teams including Real Madrid and Liverpool have been looking to sign the young talent.

According to popular football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on his social media, “Kylian Mbappé has now informed PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi that he will LEAVE the club as a free agent. The terms of the departure are yet to be fully agreed but he will LEAVE Paris in the summer — Kylian has yet to fulfil his commitments to the club.”

Real Madrid in talk with Kylian Mbappe

The 25-year-old forward joined PSG in 2017 after playing for Monaco. Then, he had his contract extended from 2022 to 2024 but declined to agree to the condition that would have allowed him to remain another year. Since then, PSG and Mbappe have not been on good terms. Mbappe has been heavily linked with Real Madrid, and according to Fabrizio Romano, he has already begun talks with the Spanish club.

Romano said, “As of today Kylian Mbappe has not signed anything yet with any club. But, Real Madrid is working on the deal with total confidence. It’s the same situation I told you some weeks ago, which has not changed. Real Madrid are working on it, Real Madrid are confident. Real Madrid believe that this time Kylian Mbappe can really join them.”

With Kylian Mbappe confirming his exit from PSG at the end of the season, it would be interesting to see whether he would join Real Madrid or not. Leaving PSG as a free agent will open many doors for Mbappe but for PSG they have to let go of Mbappe without receiving any profit. He is a generational talent, and many big clubs are already eyeing to get Mbappe, it would be interesting to see where the French national team captain wishes to go.

