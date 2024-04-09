LeBron James and Anthony Davis's status for tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors is a bit uncertain, but both are expected to play. LeBron is listed as questionable with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. This has been a nagging injury for James in recent weeks. While Anthony is listed as probable with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy. Similar to James, Davis has been dealing with this issue for a while.

Although their official status raises a question mark, there's optimism they'll suit up. Both James and Davis have played through their injuries in most games recently, including a double-overtime thriller against the Warriors themselves. Their toughness suggests they'll likely gut it out again for this crucial matchup.

Also, this is the Lakers' regular season finale against the Warriors, with playoff seeding implications. The high stakes could be a motivator for them to play.

LeBron James Was Absent From the Lakers' Last Game

LeBron James missed the Los Angeles Lakers last game on Sunday, April 7, 2024. He was out due to flu-like symptoms, according to reports. With just a day or two of recovery, his condition might determine his availability.

Anthony Davis' Eye Injury in Lakers' Last Game

Anthony Davis sustained another eye injury in the Los Angeles Lakers' last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 7, 2024. This comes after he suffered a corneal abrasion in his left eye during a game against the Golden State Warriors on March 16, 2024. In the Timberwolves game, he was accidentally hit in the same eye by Kyle Anderson while going for a put-back dunk at the end of the first quarter. The extent of the recent injury is unknown, but he did not return to the game after halftime.

Will the Los Angeles Lakers reach playoffs?

The Los Angeles Lakers reaching the playoffs is uncertain but there's a chance. They are likely headed for the Play-In Tournament, not a guaranteed playoff spot. Their performance throughout the season hasn't secured a top-six seed for automatic playoffs. Currently, the Lakers are in the ninth spot in the Western Conference.