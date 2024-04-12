The Lakers have a crucial game tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies, and two key players are on the injury report. LeBron James is listed as questionable with lingering flu-like symptoms. James missed a game recently due to this illness but played against the Warriors on Tuesday. On the other hand, Anthony Davis is listed as probable with left eye soreness. Davis aggravated a previous eye injury against the Timberwolves and missed the following two games.

LeBron’s status is more uncertain. Although he played with the flu against the Golden State Warriors, it probably has impacted his on-court performance. The Los Angeles Lakers are looking forward to a game-time decision about his availability and it is based on how he feels ahead of the Lakers versus Grizzlies clash.

Fans can be optimistic about Anthony Davis’ availability. He can experience discomfort, but it shouldn't prevent him from playing in the Lakers versus Grizzlies game. AD’s presence is important for the Lakers.

What Impact Will LeBron James and Anthony Davis' Absence Be on the Game?

Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are crucial for the Lakers' playoff entry. Their absence can hamper the team’s chances of securing a playoff spot. If LeBron is sidelined, the entire onus will fall on players like Russell Westbrook and Thomas Bryant. Davis' absence will impact the Lakers' inside presence and defensive capabilities.

How Did Lebron James Perform in the Last Game Between the Lakers and the Warriors?

LeBron James pulled off a good performance in the last Lakers versus Warriors NBA game. However, the Lakers lost 134-120. King James recorded a team-high 33 points, 11 assists and 7 rebounds.

Los Angeles Lakers Standings

Currently, the Los Angeles Lakers are in the 10th place of the Western Conference. They have 45 wins and 35 losses. This puts the Lakers in a precarious spot for the playoffs. The team’s winning percentage of 0.563 is tied with the Golden State Warriors for the 10th seed.

The Golden State Warriors hold the tiebreaker advantage over the Los Angeles Lakers. Thus, if both NBA teams end up with the same record, the Warriors will get the higher seed. Also, the Lakers' playoff entry depends on the result of their remaining games. Additionally, it also depends on the results of other NBA teams around them in the standings. Especially, the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, and New Orleans Pelicans. Despite winning 7 out of their last 10 games, the Lakers have also lost 2 in a row recently.