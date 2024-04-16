The latest Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report says that LeBron James and Anthony Davis' status is uncertain for tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. LeBron James is mentioned as probable with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. King James has been experiencing an ankle issue for a while. On the other hand, Anthony Davis is listed as questionable with back spasms which means the NBA fans have to wait for the game-time decision. Well, if AD is sidelined, it can impact the Los Angeles Lakers' overall offense and defense.

Los Angeles Lakers versus New Orleans Pelicans is a Play-In Tournament game. Therefore, both the NBA teams have a lot at stake. Three other Los Angeles Lakers players remain out including Christian Wood (knee surgery), Jalen Hood-Schifino (lumbar disc surgery), and Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain).

Lakers vs Pelican Play-In Tournament Game

The Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans will face each other in a critical Play-In Tournament game. This NBA game will decide who gets the seventh seed in the Western Conference Playoffs. Play-In Tournament is a new format where the NBA teams ranking from seventh to 10th in each conference play a single-elimination tournament for the final two playoff spots.

If the Los Angeles Lakers win this game, it will secure them as the seventh seed. Also, if the Lakers win, they will experience a more favorable matchup in the first round of the playoffs. And, if the Los Angeles Lakers lose, they will have to win another game to qualify for the playoffs. Recently, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Pelicans by 16 points in the regular season finale and secured the eighth seed.

The Lakers vs Pelicans Play-In Tournament Game will be played at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. It will be televised on TNT at 7:30 PM Eastern Time (4:30 PM Pacific Time).

The Lakers vs Pelicans Play-In Tournament Game is a rematch! Both NBA teams are familiar with each other's playing style. The Lakers have historically performed well in the Play-In Tournament (both 2021 and 2023). Despite the recent win, the LA Lakers are slight underdogs possibly due to Anthony Davis' injury.