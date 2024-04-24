Larsa Pippen Mocked by Fans Amid Chin Filler Surgery Speculations

Larsa Pippen has faced her fair share of criticism in the past when it comes to her looks due to the surgeries she has undergone. Recently, the RHOM star posted a fresh picture of herself, and it didn't take long for the internet trolls to start attacking her, claiming that she had undergone yet another transformation.

Numerous people voiced their dissatisfaction with her supposed altered appearance and advised her to avoid any further surgeries.

What did the fans write about Larsa’s appearance?

A fan wrote on Reddit, "This girl is sick." Another user said, "Looks like she just soft-launched a hard face." "It's giving fancy Squidward," added another. "Holy cow. I feel sad for women when I see shit like this," wrote one fan. One fan said, "100% dissolving filler." "It's the soul that needs the surgery," teased a user.

What kind of plastic surgeries has Larsa Pippen had until now?

Larsa Pippen has never been one to hold back when discussing the different surgeries she's undergone. The ex-wife of Scottie Pippen has openly shared details about her lip, breast, and nose surgeries in the past. Larsa has always been vocal about her satisfaction with the procedures, as they have helped her achieve the desired look she wanted.

What did Larsa say about her surgeries?

Larsa said, "I've had my nose done. I've had my lips done. And that's it. I've had my boobs done before Season 3. I work out seven days a week. If I show you my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds. I’m 140 pounds now, so yeah, my legs look thicker than they were, my arms look thicker than [they were]. My whole body has changed. My body’s tight because I work out.”

Even though she discusses the surgeries openly, there is always chatter about her concealing additional procedures she may have had.

