Larsa Pippen Net Worth - What is Larsa Pippen’s Net Worth in 2024

Larsa Pippen is the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen and former girlfriend of Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen are parents to four children: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia.

They share joint custody of the children.

Her parents were Assyrians, and she grew up in Chicago, Illinois. Her father is Syrian, and her mother is from Lebanon.

Larsa had a strong ambition to become a titan of business since she was a young child.

She completed her education by graduating from the University of Illinois with a bachelor's degree in political science.

The duo got married in 1997. Scottie was playing for the Chicago Bulls at that time.

They separated in 2016 after almost 20 years of marriage, but they got back together in 2018.

They did, however, split up quickly and filed for divorce, which was granted in December 2021.

What is Larsa Pippen's Net Worth?

It is estimated that Larsa Pippen’s net worth is $10 million. She is a former model, TV personality, and style icon.

She got her fame from the television reality series, The Real Housewives of Miami.

She was granted a spot on the February 22, 2011, premiere of Bravo's reality series Housewives.

She didn't come back for Season 2. Larsa claims to be successful in everything she attempts.

As she puts it, Larsa spends some time taking care of herself when she's not busy making her three young boys into professional athletes or shopping for her princess.

As Kim Kardashian's close friend, the woman formerly known as the "Hottest NBA Wife" also appeared on Kourtney and Kim Take Miami multiple times.

In addition to running her blog, "Life with Larsa," Larsa represents Haute Living magazine as a brand ambassador.

How Much Money Did Larsa Pippen Get From Her Divorce?

Larsa Pippen is a millionaire now and she has worked hard for it.

However, Larsa Pippen's relationship with retired Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen has contributed significantly to her wealth.

However, in 2015, the marriage reached a rough patch that finally resulted in their split. Larsa Pippen famously started dating rapper Future during that period, and in 2016, Scottie filed for divorce from her.

Before Larsa decided to end the relationship permanently in 2018, the couple decided to get back together.

The lengthy divorce process culminated in 2021 when it was finally finalized. Many of the details about their divorce settlement are still secret.

Despite being a mainstay on "Real Housewives of Miami," Pippen has remained silent about the juicy details of her divorce.

It is known, nevertheless, that Scottie was mandated to turn over half of the money that had accumulated in his NBA retirement account between 1997 and 2016. $470,000 was the estimated amount.

There was a prenuptial agreement in place for the couple.

Nevertheless, Larsa had access to the funds in the case of a divorce because she was designated as an alternate payee on the 401k account.

How much does she earn from her OnlyFans?

Larsa Pippen’s Only Fans career started with a bang. Her popularity as a model and TV personality added to the money, she was bringing in.

At one point, Larsa was bringing in up to $10,0000 a day on the famous website.

However, last year she admitted that she would post less as she has to focus on other endeavors.

What does Larsa Pippen do for a living?

Larsa Pippen has always enjoyed being called a businesswoman.

She has achieved success through multiple businesses apart from her celebrity as a social media.

A year before the fourth season of Real Housewives of Miami returning for Season 4, Larsa had introduced her line of upscale jewellery.

Larsa's Collection of Jewellery

Her collection, which she named after her middle name, Larsa Marie, was the result of years of preparation and design.



It has blinged-out rings, turquoise drop necklaces, and bracelets with diamond studs.

One thing unites the sparkling items offered at Saks Fifth Avenue and larsamarie.com: the bling is "made with love."

Larsa declared, "I've always been in love with jewellery," during an RHOM episode from 2022.

"Since the jewellery industry is competitive, I can't afford to make mistakes. I go to sleep, wake up, and make a drawing. I poured so much love and energy into it."

Larsa's Podcast

Larsa's media-based business venture is also driven by love.

She co-hosts the podcast Separation Anxiety with her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, which debuted in June 2023.

The fact that Larsa is older than him and that he is the son of her ex-husband's former teammate Michael Jordan have been topics of much discussion, some of it negative.

Larsa set up a platform so that the couple could communicate.

The podcast was promised to the fans as a place where they will be honest about life, love, sex, and their age gap.

However, they are separated now, and fans are not sure what the future of the podcast is going to be.

Larsa's Social Media Business

It seems like Larsa isn't afraid to share her true feelings.

She was always outspoken about everything that happened in her life.

She talked about her divorce and how she wanted Pippen’s wealth to be shared with her once the divorce was finalized.

Adding to the list of being open about things, she expanded her social media influencer presence by opening an OnlyFans account.

Larsa Pippen House

Larsa Pippen reportedly owns several homes. This penthouse is in Miami.

