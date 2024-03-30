Latest Update on Drew McIntyre’s WWE Contract After WrestleMania 40 REVEALED; Find Out

It is widely known now that Drew McIntyre’s WWE contract will expire post-WrestleMania 40. And the Scottish Psychopath hasn’t given any indication of his new WWE contract. His fans are now wondering if he has plans to leave WWE and go somewhere else or if will he take a sabbatical for a while.

Well, as per recent reports, McIntyre isn’t going anywhere and the sources within WWE are under the assumption that a new WWE agreement will be reached. It is also being said that he will heavily consider his familial commitments while deciding on his new contract.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer spoke on McIntyre’s contract renegotiation, also emphasizing that the wrestler desires to explore his current character before committing to a new contract extension.

What did Dave Meltzer say on Drew McIntyre's New Contract ?

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer clearly said that as far as he knows from his sources within WWE, McIntyre isn’t going anywhere, and he is already busy promoting feuds in WWE.

Secondly, he said that he isn’t in a rush to sign his new contract and is probably looking to do his new character. “And the thing with him with the contract, I mean, the thing that he was looking for months ago, when, you know, it was the contract was running out, and he wasn’t in a rush to sign, was number one; he thought that he wanted to do this new character.”

Meltzer continued, “If the new character didn’t work out in the booking and the booking wasn’t strong and everything like that, the idea was maybe, maybe go back and spend time with the family and take time off.”

It is also understood that McIntyre’s calculated approach to contract negotiations, coinciding with his character’s evolution, indicates that he may command a higher price tag. And it is justified. McIntyre’s growth in the last four years in WWE has been nothing short of commendable.

He won the Royal Rumble, in 2020, defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Universal Championship, and now has won the Elimination Chamber 2024 to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Although the latest returnee, CM Punk is also in the race to dethrone Seth Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion, McIntyre is also a strong contender to win the belt at WrestleMania 40.

The rest we will know on April, 6 and 7 when WrestleMania 40, finally takes place at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

