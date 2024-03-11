LeBron James Left Miami Heat After Spat With Pat Riley Over ‘Chocolate Chip Cookies,’ Gilbert Arenas Reveals

To carry out a promise he made to his hometown, LeBron James left the Miami Heat in 2014 to win the Cavaliers' first NBA championship. However, Gilbert Arenas pointed out that it wasn’t the only reason that made LeBron leave South Beach.

Arenas claims that during a Miami incident, James and Heat President Pat Riley collided on the team plane. Chocolate chip cookies, get ready for this one. Arenas stated that LeBron used to bring a jar or two of cookies on the team plane, but Riley once decided that the team should all go on a diet and removed all junk food, including the cookies.

What did Arenas say?

Arenas claimed that LeBron found out about it and it triggered him.

"Bron comes on and 'Hey stewardess, can I get the chocolate chip cookies?’ Arenas said.

"Oh yeah, we don't have cookies on the plane anymore," they exclaimed.

'No, they're over there,' he says. Pat Riley got it thrown away. Did he realize those cookies belonged to me? Yes, he did say, "I don't care whose cookies they are. Everyone is staring, attempting to avoid making eye contact. And there you have it—this is very personal."

LeBron’s Career After Leaving Miami Heat

LeBron joined the Cavs to win an NBA title with them and he fulfilled that promise. Despite having his lowest scoring average since his rookie season (25.3 points per game), James led an inexperienced and young Cavaliers team to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference in 2014–15.

While James enjoyed another successful regular season in 2015–16, he once again excelled in the postseason. In the NBA Finals, he guided the Cavaliers to a rematch with the Warriors, who had set a record for the league with 73 wins in the regular season. There, the Cavaliers ended a 52-year title drought for Cleveland professional sports teams and became the first team to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the finals to win the first title in franchise history.

James became the first player to lead all five statistical categories for players on both teams in the finals with his average of 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 2.6 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game in the finals. He was unanimously selected as the MVP of the finals.

After leaving the Cavs for the second time, he joined the LA Lakers in 2018 and is still playing for them. He has won one title with the Lakers and will be hoping to add another one before he calls it a day.

