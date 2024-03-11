'I Love Jamal But.....': Jamal Murray Watching UFC 299 on His Phone During Presser Leaves NBA Fans Divided

When you are an NBA superstar, being available all the time is part of the job. Almost every other day, they must give their team their best effort. At a press conference, they are also frequently required to respond to a few questions before politely moving on.

It's not easy; after all, they are human with reasonable limitations, and certain aspects of their job description can understandably become tiresome and repetitive if performed repeatedly. Still, it's a component of their work.

Jamal Murray, the guard for the Denver Nuggets, did not receive this memo on Saturday night.

Following the Nuggets' easy 142-121 victory over the Utah Jazz, in which they tied a franchise record for the largest halftime lead with a 34-point margin, Murray made an appearance at his regular press conference.

Murray did answer all the questions that were asked from him but fans noticed that the Nuggets superstar was continuously looking at his phone and was probably watching UFC 299 on his phone.

After this, the fans took to social media to share what they thought about this action from Jamal Murray and it’s fair to say that the fan base had contrasting opinions. While some of the fans showed their disappointment, few also praised Jamal for being like the fans.

One fan posted: 'I love Jamal but this is disrespectful'.

Another fan posted: 'This is so disrespectful on his part. Thats a bad look. The fans and the media that pay his gigantic salary deserve better.'

'Lmaooo gotta love it never change Jamal', posted one fan in support of Jamal.

One fan called this behavior from Jamal 'GOAT behavior'.

Another fan mentioned how Jamal is one of them with an ecstatic post.

The Denver Nuggets will be facing Toronto Raptors in their next game and are heavy favorites to win the game.

