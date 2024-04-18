LeBron James's Wife Savannah Sizzles in New Jaw-Dropping PICS as She Models for Dior

LeBron James is considered one of the best players to play the game of basketball, but he is not the only talented James right now as his wife Savannah James is on a successful path on her own.,

Savannah who is well known for his fashion sense, recently turned heads on social media while modeling exclusively for Dior. She was seen in Dior's attire, showcasing a blue suit, complete with a pair of sunglasses and a Christian Dior saddle bag. Savannah made a post on Instagram where she has a huge following and it was loved by her fans.

The caption read: Popped into The City real quick to experience the @dior show by @mariagraziachiuri. Thank you @nancytwine! 💕🫶🏾

Savannah James, a fashion icon?

Over time, Savannah has become more adept at dressing stylishly. Even though the 37-year-old keeps a low profile, people take notice of her whenever she appears on social media or at events. She is renowned for her taste in elegant handbags; most recently, she flaunted a $42,500 Hermes bag during the Lakers' game against the New York Knicks earlier in the regular season.

LeBron and Savannah are high school sweethearts

Since their childhood days in Akron, LeBron James, 39, and Savannah, 37, have been in a romantic relationship. The duo decided to tie the knot in September 2013. They have a daughter named Zhuri James and two sons named Bronny James and Bryce Maximus James.

There are speculations of Bronny teaming up with his dad for the upcoming season. LeBron James has talked about playing with Bronny before retiring and fans are waiting for that moment.

