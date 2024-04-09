Did LeBron James REALLY Tell His Wife Savannah About Feeling 'Weird' Ahead Of Solar Eclipse? Exploring Viral Claim

The total solar eclipse is one phenomenon that happens once every few years, and those who get to witness it are lucky. According to a report, LeBron James had the opportunity to see one of the most-awaited celestial events of the year.

Fans are waiting for an explanation of reality. According to a post on the NBACentel account on X (formerly Twitter), James spoke with his wife Savannah about the eclipse. According to the post, he had strange feelings before the solar eclipse.

What did NBACentel post?

“I remember talking to Savannah last week; I told her the moon has been moving weird lately.. and the sun wasn’t shining right,” NBACentel posted.

However, just before everyone starts trolling LeBron James on this statement, let’s know the fact that the account is a parody and the NBA player never said anything like this. There are no other reports from any publications around the world regarding this. This post was done in a way that pokes fun at the LA Lakers' star and the memes around him.

Why did the post go viral?

LeBron James is no stranger to making outrageous claims in the past. One of those statements is about the 81-point effort put forth by the late Kobe Bryant. In 2022, an old video of the four-time champion discussing Bryant's 81-point performance came to light.



He mentioned watching the Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors game in the video. James claims that he was aware right away that Bryant would score at least 70 points. Fans poked fun at James by mentioning how he can see the future. Since then, making fun of LeBron James’s statements about specific events hasn’t stopped.

