'LeBron So Insecure': NBA Fans Slam Lakers Superstar as He Attempts Beef with Shaquille O'Neal Over Scoring Streak

NBA superstar LeBron James recently engaged in a cryptic Instagram clapback, which most fans interpreted as a retort to comments made by Shaquille O'Neal, the NBA legend.

Speaking on his podcast with Mario Chalmers late last week, O'Neal candidly discussed the perception of fear surrounding James in the basketball community.

He compared James with revered players like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, saying, "Players have said, including me, we feared Mike, and your generation feared Kobe. But no player has ever admitted to fearing LeBron."

LeBron's Instagram post, which hinted at his response to Shaq's comment, created quite a stir among Lakers fans. A particular post that raised eyebrows was one showcasing James' streak of scoring double digits, which surpasses Shaq's entire NBA career.

His caption, "Why is this funny to me!!", served as fodder for fan speculation. They interpreted this as his subtle yet astute response to O'Neal's critique.

However, the reactions of fans on platform X were split. While some rallied behind James, expressing their unwavering support, others chose to critique the Lakers' superstar.

Advertisement

As a result, the debate over LeBron's ability to instill fear among opponents remains a hot topic.

ALSO READ: Has Zion Williamson Lost 25 Pounds Since December, After Gaining 100 Pounds In 2 Years During High School?

LeBron James and His Wife, Savannah, Venture into Separate Podcasting Journeys

Recently, both NBA superstar LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, revealed they're launching separate podcasts.

Teaming up with J.J. Redick, former NBA guard, and ESPN analyst, LeBron announced the creation of a show named "Mind the Game," which they'll produce through James' Uninterrupted and Redick’s ThreeFourTwo Productions companies. The duo unveiled their project on Instagram this Monday.

Currently, the show has no advertisers or media and distribution partners. But it will be accessible on YouTube and various other platforms starting Tuesday from 7 a.m., as stated in The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the same source, LeBron and Redick discussed the NBA In-Season tournament about launching a podcast concentrating on on-court matters without any external pressure to guide their content.

Meanwhile, Savannah James, mostly known for leading a more private life, hinted at her podcast undertaking two months ago and recently divulged its title – "Everybody’s Crazy."

Along with Crown + Conquer founder, April McDaniel, she will be hosting the podcast. Fans will have the opportunity to engage in candid dialogues with the hosts by dialing a provided number.

LeBron, 39, and Savannah, 37, childhood sweethearts from Akron, tied the knot in September 2013. The couple shares three children - Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri James.

ALSO READ: Allen Iverson Net Worth - How he blew his $200 million fortune?