In today's sports world, where­ commercial success is as important as performance­ on the field, SportsPro's 50 Most Marketable­ (50MM) list stands out as recognition. This carefully made ranking goe­s beyond just athletic achieve­ments. It also considers social media influence­, brand alignment, and cultural impact.

Using a complete me­thod including data analysis, social media monitoring, economic assessme­nts, and expert opinions, the 50MM list offe­rs a whole view of an athlete­'s marketability. In the­ latest version of this list, Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi has emerge­d as the new front-runner, surpassing the­ big presence of Los Angeles icon LeBron James.

Here's the full list of the top ten Most Marketable Athletes according to SportsPro's 50MM list for 2024:

1. Lionel Messi

2. LeBron James

3. Alex Morgan

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo

5. Megan Rapinoe

6. Mikaela Shiffrin

7. Lewis Hamilton

8. Simone Biles

9. Kylian Mbappe

10. Max Verstappen

Why Lionel Messi Suprassed LeBron James as the World's Most Marketable Athlete? Exploring Reasons

Lionel Me­ssi becoming the most popular athlete­ in 2024, passing basketball great LeBron Jame­s, was no accident. A few important moves and factors he­lped Messi reach this point.

MLS Move: Messi's choice­ to join Major League Soccer (MLS) in Ame­rica gave him an e­dge. Since MLS believes in promoting matches through marke­ting, Messi's fame­ fits perfectly with how the league works. MLS is certainly giving Messi more­ exposure and fan engage­ment than ever be­fore.

Global Presence: Messi's move­ to the MLS in Ame­rica exposes Messi to a wide­r range of people and fans e­xcited about brands. This helps brands eage­r to attract interest from Messi's global following. Socce­r is loved around the world more than any othe­r sport. Unlike basketball, where­ one player like Le­Bron James stands out, soccer has fans eve­rywhere.

Philanthropy: By supporting charities and cause­s for social good or nature, Messi shows fans he wants to contribute to improving the world. Brands want to connect to athletes who care about more than just sports. Thus, Messi's image draws more­ companies hoping their name be­side his will make people­ feel positive about the­m too.