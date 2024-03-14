Lionel Messi Dethrones LeBron James as World's Most Marketable Athlete; DEETS inside
Did Lionel Messi just beat LeBron James as the World's Most Marketable Athlete? Find out why and how!
In today's sports world, where commercial success is as important as performance on the field, SportsPro's 50 Most Marketable (50MM) list stands out as recognition. This carefully made ranking goes beyond just athletic achievements. It also considers social media influence, brand alignment, and cultural impact.
Using a complete method including data analysis, social media monitoring, economic assessments, and expert opinions, the 50MM list offers a whole view of an athlete's marketability. In the latest version of this list, Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi has emerged as the new front-runner, surpassing the big presence of Los Angeles icon LeBron James.
Here's the full list of the top ten Most Marketable Athletes according to SportsPro's 50MM list for 2024:
1. Lionel Messi
2. LeBron James
3. Alex Morgan
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo
5. Megan Rapinoe
6. Mikaela Shiffrin
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Simone Biles
9. Kylian Mbappe
10. Max Verstappen
Why Lionel Messi Suprassed LeBron James as the World's Most Marketable Athlete? Exploring Reasons
Lionel Messi becoming the most popular athlete in 2024, passing basketball great LeBron James, was no accident. A few important moves and factors helped Messi reach this point.
MLS Move: Messi's choice to join Major League Soccer (MLS) in America gave him an edge. Since MLS believes in promoting matches through marketing, Messi's fame fits perfectly with how the league works. MLS is certainly giving Messi more exposure and fan engagement than ever before.
Global Presence: Messi's move to the MLS in America exposes Messi to a wider range of people and fans excited about brands. This helps brands eager to attract interest from Messi's global following. Soccer is loved around the world more than any other sport. Unlike basketball, where one player like LeBron James stands out, soccer has fans everywhere.
Philanthropy: By supporting charities and causes for social good or nature, Messi shows fans he wants to contribute to improving the world. Brands want to connect to athletes who care about more than just sports. Thus, Messi's image draws more companies hoping their name beside his will make people feel positive about them too.